Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Arts Festival

First Fridays

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Soul Food Restaurant

Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles

loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

loloschickenandwaffles.com
10 W. Yuma St., AZ, 85003

loloschickenandwaffles.com
3133 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85257

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Wings

The Hangar Food & Spirits

hangarfoodandspirits.com
13610 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Wine Bar

Postino Wine Bar

postinowinecafe.com
302 N. Gilbert Rd., AZ, 85233

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Thanh Restaurant

facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thanh/384411664999540
1702 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Flower Child

iamaflowerchild.com/locations/phoenix-az-arcadia
5013 N. 44th St., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Vegan Restaurant

Green

greenvegetarian.com
2022 N. 7th St., AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant

Barrio Café

barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Tortillas

Carolina’s Mexican Food

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Thai Restaurant

Thai Basil

thaibasil-phoenix.com
3110 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85012

thaibasil.restaurantwebexpert.com
403 W. University Dr. #101, AZ, 85281

thaibasilaz.com
114 W. Adams St. #104, AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Taco

Taco Guild

tacoguild.com
546 E. Osborn Rd., AZ, 85012

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Sushi

RA Sushi Bar & Restaurant

rasushi.com
3815 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85251

rasushi.com
4921 E. Ray Rd. Ste. B1, AZ, 85044

rasushi.com
7012 E. Greenway Parkway, AZ, 85254

rasushi.com
411 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281

rasushi.com/locations/mesa
1652 S. Val Vista Dr. #101, AZ, 85204

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Sunday Brunch

The Vig

thevig.us
4041 N. 40th St., AZ, 85018

thevig.us
606 N. 4th Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Steakhouse

Durant’s

durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Bike Shop

Landis Cyclery

landiscyclery.com
10417 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85013

landiscyclery.com
712 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85013

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Romantic Restaurant

House of Tricks

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Ramen

Republic Ramen House

republicramen.com
1301 E. University Dr. #114, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Take an Out-of-Towner

Rustler’s Rooste

rustlersrooste.com
8383 S. 48th St., AZ, 85044

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Take a Scenester

Valley Bar

valleybarphx.com
130 N. Central Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Take a Foodie

Crudo

crudoaz.com
3603 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Old School Cocktails

Durant's

durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best New School Cocktails

Bitter & Twisted

bitterandtwistedaz.com
1 W. Jefferson St., Phoenix, AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best New Restaurant

Presidio Cocina Mexicana

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Mediterranean Restaurant

Pita Jungle

pitajungle.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Margarita

Z'Tejas

ztejas.com
1525 E. Bethany Home Rd., AZ, 85014

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Korean Restaurant

Takamatsu

takatucson.net
4214 W. Dunlap Ave., AZ, 85051

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Shopping on Mill Avenue

Hippie Gypsy

601 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Water Park

Big Surf

bigsurffun.com
1500 N. McClintock Dr., AZ, 85281-1643

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Rock Climbing

Camelback Mountain

phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/index.html
5700 N. Echo Canyon Dr., AZ, 85253

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Watch the Sunset

Camelback Mountain

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Watch the Sunrise

Camelback Mountain

phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/index.html
5700 N. Echo Canyon Dr., AZ, 85253

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Hiking Trail

Camelback Mountain

phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/cholla/index.html
6200 E. Cholla Way, AZ, 85254

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Golf Course

The Phoenician

thephoenician.com
6000 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Go-Karts

K1 Speed

k1speed.com/phoenix-location.html
2425 S. 21st St., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Bowling

Lucky Strike

bowlluckystrike.com
50 W. Jefferson St., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Arcade

Cobra Arcade Bar

cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, Phoenix, AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Spa

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa

sanctuaryoncamelback.com/content/index.html?
5700 E. McDonald Dr., AZ, 85253

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Shopping on Roosevelt Row

Revolver Records

revolveraz.com
918 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Italian Restaurant

Oregano's Pizza Bistro

oreganos.com
328 N. Gilbert Rd., AZ, 85234

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Record Store for Vinyl

Zia Records

ziarecords.com
105 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281

ziarecords.com
2510 W. Thunderbird Rd., AZ, 85023

ziarecords.com
1940 W. Chandler Blvd., AZ, 85224

ziarecords.com
1940 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85015

ziarecords.com
1850 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

ziarecords.com
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Record Store for CDs

Zia Records

ziarecords.com
105 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281

ziarecords.com
2510 W. Thunderbird Rd., AZ, 85023

ziarecords.com
1940 W. Chandler Blvd., AZ, 85224

ziarecords.com
1940 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85015

ziarecords.com
1850 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

ziarecords.com
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Buy Wine by the Bottle

Total Wine & More

totalwine.com
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., AZ, 85050

totalwine.com
17550 N. 75th Ave., AZ, 85308

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Buy a Piñata

Food City

myfoodcity.com
1940 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85015

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best MMJ Dispensary

Arizona Natural Selections

aznaturalselections.com
9275 W. Peoria Ave., AZ, 85345

aznaturalselections.com
7320 E. Butherus Dr., #100, AZ, 85260

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Liquor Store

Total Wine & More

totalwine.com
21001 N. Tatum Blvd., AZ, 85050

totalwine.com
17550 N. 75th Ave., AZ, 85308

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Head Shop

Sky High Smoke Shop

shopskyhigh.com
1835 E. University Drive, #1, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Farmers Market

Phoenix Public Market

foodconnect.org/phxmarket
721 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Comic Book Shop

Gotham City Comics

batcavecomic.com
46 W. Main St., AZ, 85201

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Coffeehouse

Dutch Bros.

dutchbros.com
2961 E. Bell Rd., AZ, 85032


1136 S. Greenfield Rd., AZ, 85206

dutchbros.com
12629 N. Paradise Village Pkwy W, AZ, 85032

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore

changinghands.com
6428 S. McClintock Dr., AZ, 85283

changinghands.com
300 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85013

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Irish Pub

Rúla Búla

rulabula.com
401 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Place to See a Comedy Show

Tempe Improv

tempeimprov.com
930 E. University Dr., AZ, 85281

https://www.facebook.com/firehousephoenix
1015 N. First St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best People Watching

Sky Harbor Airport

skyharbor.com
3400 Sky Harbor Blvd., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Music Venue for National Acts

Celebrity Theatre

celebritytheatre.com
440 N. 32nd St., AZ, 85008-6205

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Music Venue for Local Acts

Crescent Ballroom

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Music Festival

McDowell Mountain Music Festival

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Luxury Movie Theater

AMC Dine-In Theatres Esplanade 14

amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/phoenix/amc-dine-in-esplanade-14
2515 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Local Band

Playboy Manbaby

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Lesbian Bar

Charlie's Phoenix

charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Latin Dance Night

Karamba Nightclub

karambanightclub.com
1724 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Latin Club

Karamba Nightclub

karambanightclub.com
1724 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Karaoke

Monkey Pants Bar & Grill

monkeypantsbar.com
3223 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Jukebox

Dos Gringos

dosgringosaz.com
8000 S. Priest Rd., AZ, 85284

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Pool Hall

Mill Cue Club

millcueclub.com
607 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Indie Movie Theater

FilmBar

thefilmbarphx.com
815 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Gay Dance Club

Charlie's Phoenix

charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best First Friday Hangout

Cobra Arcade Bar

cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, Phoenix, AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Film Festival

Phoenix Film Festival

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best English Pub

Cornish Pasty Co.

cornishpastyco.com
7 W. Monroe St., Phoenix, AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Dive Bar

Yucca Tap Room

yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ, 85282

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Dance Floor

Crescent Ballroom

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Country Bar

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

dierkswhiskeyrow.com/scottsdale-az
4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Casino

Talking Stick Resort

talkingstickresort.com
9800 E. Talking Stick Way, AZ, 85256

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Blues Club

Rhythm Room

rhythmroom.com
1019 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85014

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Art Gallery

The monOrchid

monorchid.com
214 E. Roosevelt St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Downtown Lunch

Pita Jungle

pitajungle.com/locations/downtown-phoenix
1001 N. 3rd Ave. #4, AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Art Gallery

The monOrchid

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Indian Restaurant

The Dhaba

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery

coldstonecreamery.com
1949 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Happy Hour

The Hangar Food & Spirits

hangarfoodandspirits.com
13610 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Hamburger

The Hangar Food & Spirits

hangarfoodandspirits.com
13610 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Gourmet Pizza

Pizzeria Bianco

pizzeriabianco.com
623 E. Adams St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Picazzo's Organic Italian Kitchen

picazzos.com
440 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85284

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Gluten-Free Bakery

Jewel's Bakery & Cafe

jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
4041 E. Thomas Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best German Restaurant

Haus Murphy's

hausmurphys.com
5739 W. Glendale Ave., AZ, 85301

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best French Restaurant

Vincent on Camelback

vincentsoncamelback.com
3930 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Food Truck

Short Leash Hot Dogs

facebook.com/shortleashhotdogs
No Address, AZ

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Japanese Restaurant

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant

kabukirestaurants.com
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Culinary Festival

Arizona Taco Festival

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Chinese Restaurant

Chop & Wok

chopandwok.com
10425 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85253

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Chef

Gio Osso

virtuhonestcraft.com
3701 N. Marshall Way, AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Burrito

Valle Luna

valleluna.com
3336 W. Bell Rd., AZ, 85053

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Brewery

Four Peaks Brewing Company

fourpeaks.com
1340 E. Eighth St., #104, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Breakfast

Matt’s Big Breakfast

mattsbigbreakfast.com
825 N. First St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Beer Festival

NovemBEER Festival

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Bakery

Wildflower Bread Company

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant

Barrio Café

barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Sports Bar

Zipps Sports Grill

zippssportsgrills.com/locations/arcadia
3647 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2016
Readers' Choice

Best Rock Club

Crescent Ballroom

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

