Best Asian Diner
Growing up in Phoenix, our favorite chain Mexican restaurants always offered a hamburger on the kids’ menu for unadventurous tykes. But we were shocked to see ham and cheese and bacon sandwiches on the menu of a sophisticated Chinese restaurant in Tempe. Turns out, that’s part of what makes Asian Fusion Café so authentic. Diners are a thing in China, and we’re thrilled, because we love this one. We rarely order from the American side of Asian Fusion’s menu, but our dining companions do, and then they demand dessert — also good, since the cold case is packed with creative options and a big machine spits out the softest shaved ice you can imagine.