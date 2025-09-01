Best Diner
Diner 50 is a funky breakfast and lunch spot situated amid the drab, sun-bleached junkyards and industrial work yards of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road. If you can look past the somewhat gritty location, you’ll be rewarded with one of the most elaborate ’50s-themed dining rooms in the city. But you’re here for the food, and Diner 50 delivers on that as well. You’ll find all the breakfast classics here, from thick, fluffy, Frisbee-size buttermilk pancakes soaked in butter and maple syrup to a hearty rib-eye steak platter, which comes with a well-cooked steak, a couple of eggs, and your choice of home fries or hash browns. Lunch is good too, particularly the house meatloaf. And here’s a pro tip: Ask about the semisecret Mexican breakfast menu.