Best Doughnut
Sweet and fresh, light and delicious: That’s what we look for in a doughnut. Something simple, something to pair perfectly with a cup of coffee to start the day off right. That’s why we like Sweet Cream Donuts, located in southwest Phoenix. There are plenty of varieties available, from long johns, old-fashioneds, glazed, frosted with and without sprinkles, cinnamon rolls, cream- and jelly-filled, and more. All are great, but our favorite is the excellent apple fritter, the crispy, knobby, glazed exterior giving way to the light, moist insides. If you’re not in the mood for something sweet, there’s a fantastic croissant filled with ham and cheese. Sweet Cream does a little bit of everything, including sandwiches, boba teas, and Thrifty brand ice cream, but it’s the doughnuts that keep us coming back for more.