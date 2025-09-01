Best East Asian Drink You’ve Never Had
The unfortunately named “cheese tea” sounds pretty gnarly, invoking images of Cheddar melting into a cup of Lipton, but these whipped-cream-cheese-topped teas are all the rage in Singapore and China — and now, in Mesa. The cheese topping is a whipped combination of milk and cream cheese, sprinkled with matcha (green tea powder). It’s lighter than whipped cream, with a slight saltiness balanced by a subtle sweetness. The tea upon which the cheese floats is not the syrupy peach tea you might expect, but an unsweetened green tea that has all the grassy, herbaceous qualities you’d want in a good one. Unapologetic in highlighting the complex savory-sweet line that cheese can walk — as well as the almost bitter flavor of a good green tea, the tannins balanced by the unexpected foil of creamy, whipped cheese and milk — it’s a good drink. And the combination of the creamy, luscious whip playing against the earthy, icy green tea is unlike any beverage flavor-texture combination you’ve had before.