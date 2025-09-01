Best French Restaurant
Vincent on Camelback has been around long enough to qualify as a local institution (the restaurant recently celebrated its 30th anniversary), but its light-handed fusion of French culinary tradition and Southwestern flavors often still feels revelatory. Wild boar loin, intensified with habanero sauce, is both intriguing and delicious. A roasted rack of lamb, jazzed up with a spicy pepper jelly, is almost ludicrously rich in flavor. Duck confit, an old standard that’s buoyed with citrus sauce, is terrific. Plus, Vincent delivers all the virtues that you want from a classic French bistro: white tablecloth ambiance, attentive service, a bread basket filled with homemade mini croissants, and a winning wine list that goes on for days.