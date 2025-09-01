Best Ice Cream
Zak's Guatemalan
If you don’t like chocolate, skip ahead to the next category. (Also, what’s wrong with you?) If you do like chocolate, you are in luck. The folks from Zak’s and the folks from Super Chunk — two sweet shops (literally) in Scottsdale — have teamed up to make the richest, creamiest, most decadent dark chocolate ice cream we’ve ever tasted. You can get it at either shop, and we recommend you venture out to both — you know, purely as an experiment. So what if you have to eat twice as much ice cream? Maybe also sample the roasted strawberry ice cream at Super Chunk and stock up on chocolate bars at Zak’s. You’re conducting research — and supporting local businesses at the same time. Sweet!