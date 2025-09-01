Best Irish Pub
If you’re looking for leprechauns, you came to the wrong place: The Kettle Black is Irish without being in-your-face about it. After all, the most authentically Irish pub will always be the one with good music, good conversation, and a good pint (not necessarily in that order), not the one with the most shamrocks on the walls. And if you can add a good fish and chips or a bowl of steamed mussels to that list, well, more power to you. Owner Tom Montgomery knew that when he started the popular Tim Finnegan’s out near Metrocenter years ago, and has elevated both the menu and the setting with the opening of Kettle Black early last year. Fact-checkers would do well to notice the Gaelic on the hallway chalkboard (though, pound to a penny, they won’t be able to translate it), or the green, white, and gold that adorn Biggie’s portrait in the dining room. Everyone else will probably just enjoy their pint (Guinness or otherwise) in the cheery atmosphere, pleasantly surprised to discover that this downtown Phoenix gem just so happens to be an emerald.