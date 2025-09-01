Best Italian Restaurant
When we want some of the best Italian food we’ve had this side of the pond, we make a visit to Marcellino Ristorante in Old Town Scottsdale. Ditto when we’re looking for impeccable service, or an ideal spot for a romantic or celebratory atmosphere. Really, we’ll find any excuse to eat there. Chef Marcellino Verzino never fails to us impress us with his food and his attention to his guests; we see him greeting diners nearly every time we visit. And we can’t get enough of the food, whether it’s an appetizer like the grilled jumbo shrimp on a feta cheese croquette; entrees such as gnocchi in a creamy gorgonzola sauce, chicken breast layered with prosciutto and fontina; or classic Italian desserts like panna cotta and tiramisu.