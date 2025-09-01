Best Japanese Restaurant
Nobuo at Teeter House
Unfortunately, it’s easy enough to let Nobuo at Teeter House slip off your culinary radar. The restaurant has been quietly operating out of a historic bungalow in Heritage Square for almost a decade. It’s become such a fixture of downtown dining that it’s relatively easy to take for granted what it meant for downtown Phoenix to finally land its very own highly refined yet unassuming izakaya. Rather than let that happen, though, it’s worth shelling out some bucks for a delicious refresher on the virtues of Nobuo. Chef Fukuda’s tasting menu is always a treat; it has been known to include highlights like Miyazaki wagyu beef, exquisitely braised to reveal every layer of flavor. Another major highlight of dining at Nobuo is the chef’s famous sashimi spoons, bite-sized servings of raw fish artfully arranged on white ceramic spoons, which often feature unconventional ingredients like nuts, olive oil, and even cheese. Regardless of what’s on the menu during your visit, it will very likely taste divine.