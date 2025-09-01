Best Novelty Ice Cream
We’ll admit that the whole liquid nitrogen ice cream thing is probably a gimmick. If so, count us in on all the gimmicks, because Creamistry ice cream tastes fresh, sweet, and rich. There are many flavor options and mix-ins, and you can even get it dairy-free. This is something we can get used to, so we hope ice cream “created” with liquid nitrogen isn’t just a fad that goes the way of fro-yo and (we’re guessing) boba. We’d like to keep visiting Creamistry for a long time to come.