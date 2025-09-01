Best Road-Trip Meal
Two hours might seem like a long way to drive for breakfast, but we’d travel for days to get to Coppa Café. This sweet café on Flagstaff’s main drag (not Route 66 — the other main drag — the useful one with the Target) is mismatched in all the right ways with vintage tables and chairs, flowers on the table, and if you’re lucky, a guy in the corner playing classical guitar. Match that with amazing food — we tried the prosciutto and egg tarte flambé, a.k.a. breakfast pizza. Call it anything you want: It was delicious, and the house-made bacon is a must-try, even if you’re stuffed. Coppa Café is open for brunch and dinner, as well as happy hour. We’ll be back.