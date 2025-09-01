Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Metro Phoenix doesn’t suffer from a lack of great Vietnamese restaurants, but Song Lynn stands out as an exceptional destination for Vietnamese cooking. The menu is extensive, offering staples like gorgeously fresh spring rolls (Song Lynn offers three versions), pork-laden banh mi sandwiches, and a terrific house pho special that involves slivers of flank steak, meatballs, and brisket. There is also a full vegetarian menu, and the photo-rich menu, fully annotated and labeled, makes this is a great spot for those new to Vietnamese cooking. Service is very friendly, and the comfortable, modern dining room only adds to the pleasure of eating at this west-side gem.