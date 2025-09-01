Best College Athlete
Maggie Ewen
Maggie Ewen learned the hammer throw as a child in a barn on her family’s farm in Minnesota. But this hammer has nothing to do with building a barn. The women’s hammer is a nine-pound steel ball attached to a four-foot chain, which the ASU junior spun around and around until she hurled it farther than any other female athlete in NCAA history. Ewen won the 2017 NCAA hammer throw with a collegiate record of 70.32 meters (240 feet, seven inches for those of you who haven’t converted to metric yet). She also finished second in the discus and sixth in the nation in shot put. And she won all three events in the Pac-12 championships. Ewen was named the 2017 Outdoor Women’s National Field Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Obviously, she’s long since outgrown throwing the hammer and the shot and the discus in the barn — or else that barn has a lot of holes in it.