Best Hotel Pool
When it comes to hotel pools in metro Phoenix, we’ve got an embarrassment of riches. There are more beautiful resorts than you can shake a pool noodle at, and most of them have water features we’d be happy to visit. But of all the swimming holes in town, there’s nowhere we’d rather be than the Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in north Scottsdale. The Adventure Water Park welcomes all ages and includes the Adventure Pool, a 110-foot-long water slide, a FlowRider attraction for when you’re feeling active, and a lazy river you can tube down when you’re not. There are plenty of deck chairs for lounging poolside, and stylish cabanas available for rent. And when we’re done with the high-energy fun and just want to relax, we head over to the adults-only Aguamiel Pool for a more serene swimming experience. Best of all, you can buy a resort pass for the day, so you don’t have to fork over the cash for a room to experience the best hotel pool in town.