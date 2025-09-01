Best Living Sports Legend
Diana Taurasi
You know Diana Taurasi is something special when NBA legend Kobe Bryant brought his daughters to watch her and the Phoenix Mercury play on Father’s Day. Bryant, the “Black Mamba,” has nicknamed her the “White Mamba.” The day that Kobe showed up also happened to be the day Taurasi became the Women’s National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer. Add that to a list of laurels that includes four Olympic gold medals, three WNBA titles, three times Euroleague player of the year, and three NCAA championships at the University of Connecticut. Phoenix also has been fruitful for Taurasi off the court: She married her former Mercury teammate Penny Taylor before the start of the 2017 season. So what did Bryant want his daughters to take away from seeing Taurasi play on Father’s Day? “She takes no crap,” he said.