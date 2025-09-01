Best Pool Party

Phoenix Suns
Share Best Employment for College Dropouts
Why stay in school when you can go work for the NBA’s Phoenix Suns and become a millionaire? Heading into the season, the Suns had five designated drivers on the team — and that had nothing to do with their ability to take the ball to the hoop. Shooting guard sensation Devin Booker, power forwards Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss, and small forwards Josh Jackson and Derrick Jones Jr. are all 20 years old or younger — not even old enough to drink legally. And all but Jackson, a rookie, are already NBA veterans. They each left college after their freshman year, as did 20-somethings Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight. At the end of last season, with several veterans sidelined by injury, the Suns’ roster was younger than all the college teams that reached the NCAA Final Four in Glendale. Four Suns — Booker and point guards Knight, Bledsoe, and Tyler Ulis — are products of the one-and-done college basketball factory otherwise known as the University of Kentucky, a school that regularly hires, er, enrolls, top players for a year as required by NBA rules, then sends them off to professional riches. But if the Suns kids want to know what the college experience was really like — well, it won’t do any good to chat with the team’s old man, 34-year-old Tyson Chandler. Back in the day, when it was allowed, he went to the NBA directly from his high school graduation.