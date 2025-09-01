Best Reason to Buy a Scratcher
Emily Costello
This summer, Phoenix artist Emily Costello said she felt like she won the lottery. Actually, the lottery won her — in the form of Costello’s Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) artwork, which graced scratcher tickets for several weeks. The $2 scratcher tickets recognized the Mexican multiday celebration of those who have died, which begins each year on October 31. Costello is a self-taught painter, printer, and mixed-media artist whose work is inspired by her Mexican heritage as well as her own life events. She’s a member of the Phoenix Fridas, an art collective inspired by renowned Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, and the first Arizona native to have her work on a state lottery ticket.