Best Sportscaster

People drive from all over metro Phoenix to visit the Phoenix Rock Gym, which is actually in Tempe. Sure, there are other rock gyms in the area, and some of them are pretty good. But none match the state’s first rock gym for style and camaraderie. PRG opened in 1992 as a labor of love by local climbers. How has it survived all of these years, through multiple recessions, when so many Valley businesses have closed? Again, love. Yes, the gym has two kickass bouldering areas, an exclusive lead-climbing room, and enough 30-foot-high routes for any grade of climber. As a place to work out and improve skills, it’s a phenomenal facility. But it’s not just the exercise that brings customers back. Going to the PRG is like going home. It’s a comforting place that feels safe, and not just because of the padded floors. You get the pump and excitement you need there, but also — if you’re open to it — genuine, non-electronic socializing. Egos are on display only minimally, and it’s rare for unfriendliness to mar the experience. That ultra-ripped 5.13 climber cheering you on actually wants to see you nail that 5.9, because you tried. Besides the easygoing clientele, PRG boasts a terrific staff — friendly folks who take time to get to know the regulars, and who are as patient as kindergarten teachers in instructing newcomers with no climbing experience. May PRG’s doors always stay open and its swamp coolers never fail.