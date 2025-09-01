Best Teenage Athlete Destined to Become a Millionaire
DeAndre Ayton
Actually, as you read this, DeAndre Ayton would already be a millionaire except for an arcane National Basketball Association rule that demands high school athletes must pretend to attend college, wink, wink, for at least a semester before they can sign an eight-figure contract. Ayton is from the Bahamas, but for two years, he attended something called Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix. The 7-footer led the so-called high school team, which is sponsored by Nike (seriously) to a 33-6 record this past season. He averaged 27.9 points, 18.2 rebounds, 3.7 blocks, and 3.3 assists. Local fans won’t be happy that he’ll fulfill his required college experience at the University of Arizona, but by June he’ll be gone from Tucson, as he’s already projected as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Which means if the Suns are bad enough again, he could return to Phoenix to play professionally, this time for real. Another Phoenix teen, Marvin Bagley III, will also go high in the draft, but he’s headed for Duke University first, and we’re not such big Duke fans.