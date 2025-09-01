Best Bakery
Lior the Baker
On Fridays, Lior and Lily Ben-Shushan bake Moroccan bread coated with dark green za’atar like meadows covered in grass. Fluffy, rich with a buttery heft, this bread, uneven with hills and valleys, has the robustness of a stellar, hardly credible baked good — and a flavor like the smell of a garden, out there with your feet in the dirt and your nose in tomato plants. Almond croissants will have you seeing visions of cobblestone streets in European cities like Paris or Rome. Rugelach and challah come in many flavors, babka comes in chocolate and halva versions, and the hardest thing you have to do in a week when you stop into this bakery, by far, is to choose what to buy.