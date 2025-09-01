Best Candy Store
Our dentist told us to stay away, but we’ll never give up our visits to Sweeties, which bills itself as Arizona’s largest candy store. Our inner child goes positively berserk as we wander the brightly lit store that carries virtually everything you could want: retro sweets such as circus peanuts and Necco wafers; today’s favorites, like Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kats; hard-to-find flavors; bulk candy bins; and obscure brands that run the gamut from Abba-Zaba to Zotz. And in case you need more indulgences, there’s gum, dozens of soda flavors, savory snacks, frozen treats, and toys. It’s probably the closest we’ll ever come to a trip to Willy Wonka’s choolate factory, and with so much fun, sweetness, and delight to be found around every corner, Sweeties makes us feel like a kid in a … well, you know.