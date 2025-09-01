Best Chef
When James Beard Award-nominated chef Kevin Binkley announced he was closing two restaurants and migrating his flagship New American fine-dining outpost to midtown Phoenix (into the historic home that formerly housed Bink’s Midtown), the local food cognoscenti was skeptical, to put it lightly. Opening a fine-dining restaurant in metro Phoenix, and closing two profitable businesses in the process, is considered a risky proposition in any economic climate. Fortunately, the reimagined Binkley’s Restaurant feels like a worthy risk. Binkley works closely with his small culinary team to prepare elaborate, 20-plus-course dinners, which are crafted using optimal ingredients and served in a highly intimate setting. The chef pulls out all the stops, offering diners a direct view into the kitchen and mingling with guests throughout the three- to four-hour dinner service.