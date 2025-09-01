Best Chocolate
It’s not an overstatement to say that the arrival of Zak’s Chocolate changed the local food scene. The small-batch chocolatier’s products have found their way into AZ Wilderness Brewery beer and Iconic Cocktail Co. mixers, but we like our Zak’s best in its simplest form. There’s plenty to choose from at the Scottsdale store, from gleaming truffles in unique flavors like Earl Grey lavender and ginger lime, to brownie flights showcasing chocolate sourced from different countries. There is also cocoa powder and baking bars to add a special touch to your own kitchen endeavors. But if you’re really a purist, just grab a handful of Zak’s single-origin chocolate bars; the bars are made with cocoa beans from Haiti, Nicaragua, Papua New Guinea, Peru, and other nations, and each has a distinct flavor profile that provides a delicious exploration of chocolate’s possibilities.