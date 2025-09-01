Best Culinary Festival
With Devour’s move to the 140 acres of Phoenix’s Desert Botanical Garden, the best food festival in the Valley has gotten even better. To whirl through Devour (if you’re lucky enough to get tickets) is to experience Arizona’s food scene in ideal miniature, in a blur of local wines, fancy tacos, and deer sausages cooked on Santa Maria-style grills. The crowds descend. You have to get in early. And if you can circumvent or tolerate the hordes, you will be in for a day of eating like no other: cinnamon and strawberry horchata, chile colorado, porous Ethiopian injera and berbere-powered stew, ixguá corn cakes, and rivers of the best Arizona wine and beer.