Best Dining Corner
The vastness of metro Phoenix means that there are restaurant gems to be discovered all over the Valley. But you can save yourself some gas and hit up three hot new eateries with one stop to the northeast corner of Rural and Warner roads in Tempe. Aaron Chamberlin’s Tempe Public Market Café, a casual all-day spot, was the first to open, in January. July brought us Cotton & Copper, an Arizona-centric eatery created by Sean Traynor and helmed by chef Tamara Stanger. Finally, Ghost Ranch, another Chamberlin eatery (this one serving “modern Southwestern” fare), debuted in August. All of a sudden, one unassuming corner is a must-visit dining destination, and we’re glad to see the denizens of south Tempe get some high-profile restaurant choices.