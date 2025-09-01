Best Gluten-Free Bakery
sweetDee's Bakeshop
We still recall with horror the days when gluten-free baked goods were dry, bad-tasting, oddly textured, or a combination of all three. Thankfully, we’re living in a golden age of GF baking, and the latest reason to cheer is sweetDee’s Bakeshop, a newcomer to Old Town Scottsdale. Not everything in the shop is cleared for the gluten-free crowd, but there are a number of GF goodies to choose from every time we step into sweetDee’s light, airy interior, things like fat brownies iced with cappuccino cream cheese frosting, lemon bars topped with perfectly toasted marshmallows, mini doughnuts (glazed and unglazed), several types of cookies, an out-of-this world vanilla Fruity Pebbles cheesecake, and more. The lineup changes constantly, so we recommend visiting often to see what owner Danielle O’Day has dreamed up. And in addition to what comes out of the oven, sweetDee’s has a dynamite beverage menu and a small selection of breakfast and lunch dishes, all of which have a GF substitution available.