Best Lox Bagel
When it comes to breakfast at Ollie Vaughn’s, we love the avocado toast, the ricotta pancakes, and the pork chile verde. Sometimes we even order them. But usually we cave and order the lox bagel, because, well, if we don’t, we spend the rest of the day wishing we had. Ollie’s chewy, fresh-baked everything bagel is heaped with herb cream cheese and dotted with tangy capers. Crunchy red onions are a perfect accompaniment to a giant pile of thinly shaved lox so fresh we wonder if there isn’t a salmon farm somewhere in the building. What we’re saying here is that are lox bagels, and then there is the lox bagel at Ollie Vaughn’s.