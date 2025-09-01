Best Pizza
It would be cool and rogue to pick a top pizza other than those crafted by Chris Bianco’s crew. It would also be about as true as saying the earth is flat. Bianco’s pizza is one of the few mouthfuls of food in town that can reduce the pizza lover or Italophile to stunned silence, to something close to tears. Bianco is constantly testing new flour blends, the grain milled at Pane Bianco for each trial. He has upped his tomato game with his own line. He tirelessly works to cultivate relationships with farmers. As a result, all he has to do when blazing pies is apply time-honed methods to pristine ingredients and let our West Coast bounty shine.