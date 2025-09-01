Best Place to Take a Foodie

The average markup of a bottle of wine at a restaurant, according to Wine Enthusiast, is two and a half to three times its retail price. Some have found bottles marked up as much as five times what you’d pay for them in a grocery store. And usually, the more popular the label, the bigger the markup. That’s why wine lovers come to Tarbell’s Tavern, which is connected to The Wine Store, part of owner Mark Tarbell’s Camelback Road complex. The Wine Store has a remarkable inventory, ranging from top-shelf California labels like Cakebread and Roederer to bottles you’ll find discounted at your local Fry’s. There are at least a couple of dozen Arizona wines, too. So if you want a bottle of wine with your meal from the Tavern’s reasonably priced menu, you simply walk through a short hallway to the wine store, select a bottle, take it back to your table, and show it to your server, who will add it to your bill at the retail price. There’s not even a corkage fee. And if you’re not sure which wine would be the best choice when you and your date have ordered green chile pork and salmon, there’s a knowledgeable steward to help you; for us, he recommended an excellent Arizona wine, a Del Rio Springs pinot noir for only $19 that paired perfectly with both dinners. One warning: If it’s late and you each want just one more glass of wine, you’ll be tempted when you see it’s cheaper to buy a full bottle of some labels. Our advice? Order the bottle and call Lyft.