Best Restroom
Best Restroom
With its old-fashioned pay phone, rose-covered wallpaper, and basket full of peppermints, the women’s restroom at Durant’s is a hyper-feminine antidote to the rest of the steakhouse’s 1950s mob-boss vibe. But the best part of the restroom, besides its vintage charm, is the millennial-pink vinyl couch. When you’ve had enough of men for the night, or you just want to gossip in private, grab your martini and settle in. The only downside? Durant’s predates the age of catering to digital influencers, and the restroom’s tight corners and strange lighting mean that we’ve never been able to get the perfect Instagram.