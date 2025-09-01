Best Western Dining Inside the City Limits
T-Bone Steak House
Ever get a hankerin’ to saddle up and ride off into the sunset to hunt for a hunk of red meat? You still can — and you don’t have to leave the Phoenix city limits. The T-Bone Steak House has been serving Western grub and spectacular views of the sunset for more than 40 years. And it’s only about seven miles from downtown, located among the saguaro cactuses in the foothills of South Mountain, a mile and a half south of Baseline Road. The rustic restaurant, built with adobe and river rock, was once a private residence. It was turned into a restaurant for ranchers and cowhands in the 1940s, then became the T-Bone in 1973. Locals still tie up their horses on a hitching post out back, but if you’re a tinhorn, you can sign up for an evening trail ride. Huge mesquite-grilled steaks with a side of cowboy beans are the main feature, of course, at the T-Bone. When we ordered a porterhouse during a recent visit, the waitress asked, “Do you want the small one or the big one, honey?” We went small, a mere 24 ounces. The big one is 40. We will warn you, though, that the accompanying salad bar is a mite skimpy. Then again, after you’ve chowed down on a couple of pounds of beef and a bowl of baked beans, who has room for salad? Maybe it’s for the horses.