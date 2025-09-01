Best Of Phoenix® 2018 Winners

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Best Medical Cannabis Dispensary

Arizona Organix

First isn’t always best. But sometimes it is. That’s the case with Arizona Organix in Glendale, which in 2012 became the first state-licensed medical cannabis dispensary in Arizona. Besides making history, the store has made thousands of loyal customers since that time. Patients from all over the Valley make the trip to Glendale to take advantage of Organix’s competitive pricing and high-quality medicine. Great prices on tasty, top-notch shatter and other concentrates are standard at Organix. For instance, shatter, including popular favorites Bruce Banner and Deadhead OG, go for just $15 a gram. The store also boasts high-quality flower, a solid offering of edibles and other products, and a friendly staff. Five years strong, Organix continues to lead the way.

Best Place to Buy CDs

Zia Record Exchange

Reports of the CD’s death as a format have been greatly exaggerated. There are still plenty of places in town that stock and buy used and new CDs. Although some stores offer a well-curated selection of titles, Zia Records stands out for having damn near everything. Looking for soundtracks or exotica? Eager to stock up on Numero Group reissues? Interested in filling the gaps in your doom-metal collection? Zia locations have wide-ranging, well-stocked sections. And while the big indie rock and rap titles are well-represented, there are tons of neat obscurities to be found (from Madchester to avant-classical CDs and beyond). The best part is that most of the used CDs are priced on the low end, so for $10 to $20, you could walk away with a few choice discs. And an added bonus of visiting Zia: You can get your used CDs refurbished. So if there’s a cherished disc you’ve been holding onto with a few scratches, you can bring it in and get them smoothed out.

Best Florist

Camelback Flowershop

This place has all the usual stuff you want from a really good flower shop: a healthy selection of posies and roses; a friendly staff of talented designers; fair pricing on fresh flowers; and same-day delivery. But Camelback Flowershop goes us one better with its Friday afternoon Fresh Flower Happy Hour. The smart folks at this local fave florist offer half-price stems and arrangements every Friday afternoon. Got a weekend dinner party coming up? Is the boss coming for Friday night supper? Just want a nice pile of buds to trick out the entry hall? On Fridays, dash over to Camelback Flowershop and make a giant bouquet for half the price. While you’re there, check out the array of unusual watering cans and vases for sale.

Best Place to Buy a Gift

MADE Art Boutique

Gift cards are so impersonal. Next time you need a birthday present, holiday gift, token of appreciation, etc., go take a look inside MADE, where you’ll definitely find something unique and thoughtful. Situated in a historic home on Roosevelt Row, MADE stocks a little something for everyone — art from local makers, cool T-shirts, unique ceramics and pottery, clever baby onesies, jewelry, chic journals and writing tools, plus greeting cards to put the finishing touch on any gift. We also make sure to take a gander at the flyer station near the entrance to find out about cool happenings around town.

Best Stationery Store

Write-Ons, Etc.

Hey, remember paper? We used it to invite people to things, keep track of our thoughts, or express gratitude for a gift. The era of the invitation, journal, and thank-you card is still happening at Write-Ons, Etc., a cozy little stationery and gift shop in uptown Phoenix. Write-Ons carries a little bit of everything — there are cards for every occasion, loose paper in a variety of themes, and a fantastic selection of Crane & Co. stationery. There are also journals, party napkins, small gifts for all ages, and holiday merchandise. And if it’s wedding invitations you’re in the market for, Write-Ons has a separate service counter in the back to help you get ready for the big day.

Best New Age Store

Fantasia Crystals

When you want to be surrounded by tarot cards, candles, and crystals, this is the place to be. Filled with good vibes from curious customers and helpful, knowledgeable staff, the store has a wide assortment of books and classes to up your New Age IQ. Whether you’re a novice or long-time seeker, you’ll find tools for helping to channel your better self. The second-generation, family-run small business also carries plenty of unique gifts options, including jewelry, small home decor items, and bumper stickers for the friends who want to make sure everyone knows they’re a druid, witch, or tolerant embracer of people who follow many different paths.

Best Museum Gift Shop

Heard Museum

For us, an essential part of the museum experience is the gift shop. Which is why we love going to the Heard Museum—they’ve got two. At the more casual Books & More shop, we love to peruse souvenirs like local foodstuffs, dream catchers, tote bags, fridge magnets, T-shirts,dolls, and yes, books for all ages. The official gift shop at the Heard is like an art gallery inside the museum; the store sells gorgeous and expertly crafted jewelry, baskets, rugs and other textiles, fetish carvings, kachina dolls, and folk art. Price points are not low, but you get what you pay for — and what you find at the Heard gift shop never fails to dazzle us.

Best Bead Store

Bead World

We didn’t know there could be a whole world made entirely of beads, but we’re glad we found one, and now that we have, we plan never to leave. This super-clean, hyper-organized, just-opened jewelry-making haven is bursting with beads of every make and size, as well as stuff to string, and display, and organize your necklaces, bracelets, and toe rings. An upstairs make-and-take room is a great place to chat up other beaders, and the friendly staff is always nearby to offer low-pressure, kindhearted advice about what to make and how to make it. Seriously — why isn’t every world made of beads?

Best Knitting Supplies

Tempe Yarn and Fiber

We took up knitting when someone told us it was a good way to relax. We’re not quite there yet (perhaps we have to be good at it to find it soothing), but we still love browsing the colorful shelves at Tempe Yarn and Fiber. You’ll find everything you need to be a great knitter, crocheter, or what have you, from needles and patterns to seriously, so much yarn — yarn in every color, material, and texture. And if you’re looking to take your skills up a notch (or several), Tempe Yarn and Fiber offers classes in knitting, crochet, spinning, and weaving for various skills levels and ages. We’ll see you there.

Best Used Bookstore

Old Town Books

Spotting a little wheeled bookshelf packed with used books on Mill Avenue can be a welcome change to the rowdy clubs and weirdly lit women’s clothing shops. It means you’ve reached the entrance to Old Town Books — a classic Tempe bookstore around since the 1980s. It’s a cash-only operation run by an incredibly friendly older couple, and is jammed with used books and periodicals from floor to ceiling. The shop is general-interest in nature, but has expansive sections in Arizona, Native American, and Old West history. Old Town also carries vintage, first edition, and out-of-print books, along with the more familiar used books you’d expect to see.

Best Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore

In the long-ago time, there were lots of bookstores dotting the Valley — mostly chains, but it was easy to find a place to pick up something to read. Even then, we still made our way to Changing Hands, an institution since 1974, because of the diverse selection of books and other merchandise; knowledgable, friendly staff; and the cool neighborhood vibe. Today, most of the chain stores are gone, but Changing Hands has stood the test of time (and with a second location to boot). From signings with prominent authors and a packed event calendar that includes workshops and children’s activities, to the Phoenix location’s hip First Draft Book Bar and an ongoing commitment to being a community-minded business, there is plenty to love about Changing Hands.

Best Comic Book Shop

All About Books and Comics

All About Books and Comics has been around for over three decades in the Valley. That’s a hell of a lot longer than the tenure of most of the creative teams who make the comic books they sell. The staff at All About Books and Comics are knowledgeable and passionate about their stock. And there is a lot of it. Home to a dizzying array of single issues, graphic novel collections, toys, and other geeky paraphernalia, All About is a one-stop shop for any fan of four-color culture. And if you’re looking to stock up comics on a budget, All About has a discount comic hub just four doors down from their “superstore.” An added bonus that makes All About Books and Comics: It’s right next door to game bar Bonus Round. Swing by to load up on graphic novels, then head next door to drink some sweet cocktails and play Ms. Pac-Man until the wee morning hours.

Best Book Sale

VNSA Used Book Sale

Once a year, bibliophiles and bookworms across the Valley congregate for a long weekend of standing in lines and rifling through stacks and stacks of books. Like the pilgrims heading to Canterbury, devoted readers converge on the Arizona State Fairgrounds, to score some sweet finds at the annual Volunteer Nonprofit Service Association book sale. VNSA virgins will be surprised by the shockingly long lines that snake around the parking lot. Folks line up way before sunrise for a chance to get a first crack at a huge warehouse full of books. The VNSA collects book donations year-round, amassing a huge collection of works — everything from best-sellers to rare, one-of-a-kind volumes. Most of these books are priced to move, so a frugal book fiend can walk away with a shopping cart jam-packed with goodies. And if you can stand to wait until Sunday, the already low prices will be slashed in half.The 2019 sale is scheduled for February 9 and 10. Mark your calendars, stash some cash, and get ready to line up at the crack of dawn.

Best Guitar Shop

Bizarre Guitar

A more fitting name for this shop would be “Bazaar Guitar.” Like a bustling marketplace in some ancient city of brass, Bizarre Guitar is home to all kinds of stringed wonders and oddities. Founded by Bob Turner in 1976, the shop has grown to fill a warehouse. Specializing in buying and selling vintage guitars, Bizarre Guitar is a likely spot to find the sweet ax of your dreams. In addition to selling guitars, the shop also offers a variety of maintenance services (including restringing, truss roots adjustments, reheading, tuning, cleaning, and pickup installation). They also service drums and amps. And while selling classic gear is their schtick, they do sell brand-new gear as well (including PA systems).

Best Record Store for Vinyl

Ghost of Eastside Records

Vinyl use is still on the rise (except watch out: Tapes are hot, and even CDs have been in the spotlight this year), but record stores are not. That’s why it’s important to support your local strip-mall record shop, and Ghost of Eastside Records is a good example of this. Tucked between the famous Yucca Tap Room and the coffee-shop-meets-music-venue FiftyOne West in Tempe’s Danelle Plaza, Ghost of Eastside Records is a packed room of alternative, punk, pop, rock, and country records, plus most everything else you can think of — including vintage clothes from Double Nickels Collective, shop pups, and friendly people. And be grateful: The original Eastside Records shut down just north of Arizona State University in 2010, and a temporary pop-up/reboot opened and shut down by 2012. Now we have kind of a Ghost of Ghost of Eastside Records, and let’s hope there’s no further need for a reincarnation.

Best Record-Store Dollar Bin

Revolver Records

We’re on a vinyl budget, but we don’t have the patience to slog through piles of ruined records at local thrift stores. Revolver Records, on the other hand, offers us the chance to expand our music collection — and our musical knowledge — for pennies on the dollar. Box after box of $1 LPs line the shop, and we recently came away with nice copies of old wax by Glen Campbell, Patty Duke, Nellie Lutcher, and the Ink Spots. Revolver’s downtown location also offers a fine (and fair-priced) selection of artists from the ’40s through just last year. Counter help will look up a record, or even play it for you, if you ask real nice. Talk about a bang for your buck.

Best Nursery

Plant Stand of Arizona

When the weather’s nice, a visit to Southern Avenue between 24th and 40th streets is a delightful trek. The area — we like to call it Agro Row — is full of nurseries and garden centers, many of which are family-run and open to the public. One of them is Plant Stand of Arizona. This 15-acre plant vendor has four greenhouses, lots of annual color and perennials, a wide array of cactus and aloe, and tons of imported pottery. Like, tons of pottery. It also offers exotic plants, shipping services, and The Little House Boutique with home-decor items like candles and antiques. Originating at the Orange County Swap Meet in 1981 in California, the Plant Stand of Arizona is owned and operated by the Smith family.

Best Skateboard Shop

Cowtown Skateboards

For 21 years, Cowtown Skateboards has been at the heart of Arizona skateboarding. You can stop in to any of the four Valley locations to find a wide variety of decks, trucks, wheels, tools, apparel, shoes, magazines, DVDs, and great employees who are willing to help share their passion for skateboarding with anyone who walks through the doors. Besides having a great selection of skateboarding goods, Cowtown also brings the skating community together by organizing several events a year, including the annual Go Skate Day event, locals-only contest the PHXAM, and several other smaller events like video premieres and art shows.

Best Bike Shop

The Bicycle Cellar

Tucked into the Tempe Transportation Center, the Bicycle Cellar is both an easygoing, friendly place for the local Arizona State University crowd, and a facility for hardcore bicyclists. It’s not just a store, it’s a way to boost public transit, enabling cyclists to more easily hook up with light rail and the Valley’s bus system. For less than the cost of a gym membership, bicyclists can sign up for nearly 24-hour access to the Cellar’s secure bike lockup and showers. Visitors looking for a quick jaunt to Tempe Town Lake can find a decent rental here. Wait, there’s more: The store’s stock of bikes and components would make Floyd Landis reach for a syringe. But what’s really neat is the relatively low-cost repair shop. We got our iron steed tuned up and outfitted with a new chain and handlebar grips for less than the cost of just the tune-up at the last place we visited. The general manager, Tom, actually talked us out of the new rear-wheel cassette we said we’d been considering, saying it wasn’t necessary. Honesty is the best policy: He caught us looking at a fancy new Surly mountain bike, and knows we’ll probably be back someday.

Best Vape Shop

Butt Out

Quitting cigarettes is no easy feat, friends. Believe us, we’re not just blowing smoke. Patches, pills, and good ol’ fashioned willpower will only get you so far. Some try vaping in order to get over the hump and on the path toward a tobacco-free lifestyle. And if you choose that route, take a deep breath and calm your jittery nerves, then head for either of Butt Out’s two locations. The staff at these mom-and-pop vape shops are extremely personable and helpful, whether you’re a former two-pack-a-day smoker, a hobbyist, or a total noob wanting to see what this whole vaping thing is about. They’re also extremely knowledgeable and can recommend the perfect mod, atomizer, and juice (including their delicious in-house brands) from their well-stocked selection to suit your needs. And they do so with a minimum of snobbery, unlike clerks at other vaporiums who fume if you don’t know the exact wattage to yield the perfect pull. Thankfully, that’s not Butt Out’s style. You swing by, gear up, gab about metal (a favorite topic at both locations), and kick back in their lounges and vape to your lungs’ content. Basically, it’s never a drag shopping at Butt Out.

Best Head Shop

Zerona

Walking into Zerona is kind of like realizing maybe you shouldn’t have had that second brownie — a bit overwhelming. On the larger side for a Phoenix smoke shop, Zerona is coked to the gills with a fine selection of glassware, including from local bong-maker Rotten Pricks. The typical head shop ware here includes several brands of kratom, nitrous oxide, and CBD products. It’s also a full-service tobacco shop, whether you’re a home-roller, pipe user, or hookah party genie. For reasons we’ve never quite been able to understand, Zerona provides one-stop shopping for graffiti artists with its colorful array of spray paint and markers. If Zerona doesn’t have it, you don’t want it.

Best Medical Marijuana Edible

Amy & Al's Brownies

You want to get high? We’re talking higher than SpaceX flies. You know, to take your mind off the pain? Book your flight with medicinal brownies by Amy & Al’s. Affiliated with White Mountain Health Center, a dispensary in Sun City, Amy & Al’s cooks up a range of tasty morsels infused with THC for qualified patients. There are different-flavored truffles, hard candies, chocolate-chip cookies that might knock out a Keebler elf, and, reigning supreme, their high-potency, 400-milligram brownies. They’re not for beginners. If a 10-mg THC lemon drop makes you feel like you went past 420 to about 840, don’t contemplate the 400-mg brownie unless you’re not busy for a week. These mega-dose, yet surprisingly delicious, brownies are for frequent fliers or those naturally resistant to the effects of THC. If a nibble of this will do, all the better, because the 400-mg brownie can be found for $37. That’s about 10 mg per dollar — one of the best values in edibles on the market.

Best Cannabis Flower Brand

Huxton USA

Huxton is a local product to be proud of, like Raytheon missiles or the latest TGen drug. Remember when marijuana used to come in a baggie? Huxton’s about as far from that era as it comes in 2018. They specialize in higher-grade cannabis that’s cultivated, trimmed, and cured by people who care about the results — or, at least, care that consumers notice the difference. Yes, their strains Rise or Wonder Woman are potent, with high levels of THC that remind you this is medicinal-level stuff. It tastes as good as you’d expect boutique weed to taste — maybe better. But to be blunt, where Huxton really “rises” is in the presentation. This stuff simply looks fabulous. The buds are sparkling with crystals, and are compact and aroma-heavy. The new BLCK line unveiled this year takes three of its best-selling strains and cures the dried flower for a month in glass cases, later transferring the product to small glass jars topped with the Huxton label. Is medicine supposed to make your mouth water?

Best Place to Buy a Stuffed Mongoose

Curious Nature

So long as you don’t mind being stared down by a giant elk’s head, this cozy mahogany-shelf-lined emporium of taxidermy and other exotica will make your day. Curious Nature calls itself a “fine science and natural history emporium,” but we call it the only game in town for ethically sourced taxidermy, skulls, and bones. Museum-quality oddities found here include professionally cleaned skulls from chickens, squirrels, giraffes, and zebras. Nicely framed butterflies, grasshoppers, and moths can be yours, as can cool occult items like Ouija boards and post-mortem photography. Seriously, what are you waiting for? You won’t find this stuff at Crate & Barrel.

Best Japanese Discount Store

Cutie

American dollar stores are pretty much all the same — if you’ve seen one, you’ve seen them all. That’s not the case at Cutie, a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it storefront in north Phoenix. Full disclosure — the goods at Cutie are all $1.50, but don’t let that extra half a buck deter you. You’ll notice that most of the merchandise here is Daiso brand products; that’s a Japanese discount store chain that’s really popular overseas, yet only has a limited presence in the U.S. The selection here is weird and wonderful and usually pretty good quality for the money. They’ve got a little bit of everything, from lucky cat figurines, sheet masks, and socks to cleaning products, art supplies, and kitchen knives. There’s also a fantastic selection of snacks, beverages, and other consumables (including some great ramen). New items arrive on a regular basis, so we recommend repeat visits to check out all Cutie has to offer.

Best Place to Play Detective

Crime Scene

True crime is having a moment. From My Favorite Murder to Forensic Files to The Staircase, it seems like the public can’t get enough of unlawful acts and the people who bring the culprits to justice. If you’re ready to take your love of cracking cases to the next level, we suggest a visit to Crime Scene, a central Phoenix shop whose inventory is a blend of legit forensic supplies and crime-themed gifts. Luminol tablets to detect traces of blood? Check. Evidence markers and fingerprint kits? Absolutely. A Crime Scene Gift Bundle that includes caution tape, a UV light keychain, assorted evidence labels, and a coffee mug that says “Detective”? We can think of several people who’d be delighted to receive it. Now, we’d be remiss if we didn’t say it: Please leave the actual crime-solving to the law-enforcement professionals. But Crime Scene is the best place in town to find some cool stuff to release your inner Gil Grissom.

Best Nail Artist

Sarah Waite

Chalkboard Nails is a nail-art blog and website based in Phoenix and packed with DIY tutorials and impressive shots of nail art. Phoenix native Sarah Waite, a licensed nail technician, is the editor and creator of Chalkboard Nails. You could spend hours on Chalkboard Nails checking out pictorials, video tutorials, reviews, and posts allowing beginner to advanced nail artists to try their own designs at home or wherever. Think nails with ice cream cones, cactuses, pineapples, stars, stripes, Star Wars characters, and even Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Waite is also a contributor to NAILS Magazine and even co-authored a collection of tutorials called Pretty Hands & Sweet Feet. Her work has been featured on the Today show, Nail’d It on Oxygen, and in Redbook magazine.

Best Zine Shop

Wasted Ink Zine Distro

Zines may not be the first word that comes to mind when you think of Phoenix, but we’re a city that boasts a pretty vibrant DIY publishing scene. Scan the shelves of record stores and coffee shops over the years and you’ll have seen stapled, folded, and hand-bound zines with evocative titles like Hoozdo, AZ Kaos, B-Sides, The Paper Plane, and Pages Per Content. The downside to this literary underground was not having a dedicated place to find all these amazing indie pubs. But over time, fests like the Underground Publishers Convention and Phoenix Zine Fest came around, along with businesses like Lawn Gnome Books, to help spread the gospel of zines. But nobody is doing it as well as the folks at Wasted Ink Zine Distro. Run by Charissa Lucille, WIZD is a home for chapbooks, photo zines, memoirs, how-to books, and a wealth of other DIY publications. Lucille also offers WIZD as a venue for open mics, skillshares, workshops, and even shows by touring performers like multimedia puppeteer Rae Red.

Best Art Supplies

Arizona Art Supply

Yeah, their website has over 30,000 artist products, which is great, but the real treat is visiting one of the three Valley locations of Arizona Art Supply. The extensive independent Arizona Art Supply network has been around since 1951. This expansive store has everything from brand-name art supplies to artist materials storage, studio furniture, and art and tutorial books. The colorful aisles are stocked with paper, pads, pens, and paints, plus gift sets and your typical office supplies.

Best Ceramics

Her Name Is Mud

We’re constantly impressed by the creativity and artistry of our local makers. Case in point: Krista Coons of Her Name is Mud. In Coons’ Etsy shop, you’ll find ceramic pieces that are simple without being boring, whimsical without being corny. The items make great gifts: We’ve given the plant pokes (bamboo sticks topped with porcelain banners emblazoned with sayings like “Plant Lady” and “Don’t You Die on Me”) to our green-thumbed friends, and sent the Arizona-shaped Christmas ornaments to out-of-town relatives. We kept for ourselves the delicate ring cones, the porcelain stud earrings dipped in gold, and pins in a variety of motifs.

Best Vintage Clothing

Antique Sugar

Nestled in the heart of the Roosevelt Arts District, this tastefully organized boutique is always shopping for the best in ’40s couture and the most marvelous ’60s department-store knockoffs — and so are we, so we love them. Do they also have the largest collection of vintage menswear in the state? They do — and that’s pretty rare for any shop selling old clothes. Environmentally conscious clothing fans who embrace repurposing love this place, as does anyone who thinks off-the-rack A-lines made of nubby Kinekelon just look better than stuff made this year. More than 2,000 square feet of wearable art — missy casuals and suit-and-tie menswear from the 1920s to the 1980s — share space with an ever-revolving selection of hats, gloves, handbags, and bow ties. We’ve bought and sold here, and are never not amazed at how pristine the stock is, and how friendly the staff, too.

Best Local T-Shirts

State Forty Eight

On February 14, 1912, Arizona was admitted to the Union. It’s a good thing that New Mexico beat us to statehood by 37 days, because State Forty Seven just doesn’t roll off the tongue the same way. Around since 2013, State Forty Eight produces merch that features the company name artfully placed within an image of our beloved Arizona, all in a variety of color schemes. There are shirts and accessories for men, women, and children to choose from. Wearing a State Forty Eight shirt around town is a great way to show your Arizona pride and your support of local business in one stylish fell swoop.

Best Clothing Store

Phoenix General

We feel cool just walking into Phoenix General. The clothing and accessories shop at The Colony retail and dining complex is stocked with simple, chic pieces like flowy linen Sunday dresses and tops, Ozma jackets and skirts, and ace&jig jumpers. We also love the Phoenix General-branded options, which include simple tees for men and women, and unique accessories like jewelry, shoes, and bags. Phoenix General even carries a few things for the home, goodies like Boy Smells candles and art prints by local stars the Fortoul Brothers. The staff makes you feel welcome without being overbearing, allowing us to roam the small space at our leisure to find our next great acquisition.

Best Adult Resale Boutique

Poor Little Rich Girl

It’s a problem shared by many: top-of-the-line taste on a bargain budget. Until that winning the lottery thing pans out, you can still look like a million bucks by shopping at Poor Little Rich Girl. The small store is always well-stocked with gently used clothing and accessories from popular labels, as well as a selection of new goods, including some by local makers. You can bring in your own things to sell, too, to make room in your closet for the treasures you find. The hottest items at PLRG go fast; we recommend following the store on Instagram (@poorlittlerichgirlboutique) and turning on your notifications to get up-to-the-minute info on the latest merchandise.

Best Eyewear

Framed Ewe Optical

We’ve considered talking to our therapist about the horribly unfashionable glasses we were forced to wear as children, but we decided a far better way to heal is simply to move past our former eyewear traumas by donning specs from Framed Ewe. The shop at The Colony retail concept (and its smaller sister at Biltmore Fashion Park) carries the latest and most stylish eyewear looks in both eyeglasses and sunglasses; labels include Thom Browne, Salt, Moscot, Retro Super Future, and Garrett Leight. The employees are friendly and helpful, and the Colony location has an optometrist on staff, so you can get right down to the business of upping your glasses game.

Best Cowboy Boots

Saba's

It can be hard to remember — amid the lush golf courses, sprawling office complexes, glittering swimming pools, and air-conditioned shopping malls — that metro Phoenix used to be the Wild West. But that legacy is still evident at Saba’s, a local chain of Western stores. The first one opened in 1927, when customers still rode horses to the store, according to the website. Today, horses are no longer the dominant form of transportation, but Saba’s is still our top pick for Western gear. The cowboy boot selection for men, women, and children is extensive; whatever your budget, Saba’s has the footwear for you. The service is invariably warm and friendly, and since Saba’s is a longtime supporter of the local rodeo community, it’s the least we can do to support them right back.

Best Running Store

Sole Sports Running Zone

Running might be a solo sport, but the folks at Sole Sport Running Zone in Tempe make you feel like you’ve got a whole team watching your back. Co-owners Lance and Karen are actively involved in making this store a hub for the east Valley running community, and their staff have always been able to answer any question we can think to ask. In addition to stocking all the essentials — the latest shoes, the cushiest socks, and the coolest swag — Sole Sports hosts free group runs three times a week throughout the year, as well as monthly post-run socials.

Best Kids’ Clothing

Baby Teith

Our childhood photos look like a vintage edition of What Not to Wear. Which is why we wish we had grown up in the era of Baby Teith, a local company that makes and sells hip, often music-themed clothes for babies and children. Onesies that say things like “Toy Division” and “Cure Hair Don’t Care” will be the hit of your rocker friends’ baby showers. We also the love the iridescent skater dresses and “Rock ‘n’ Roll Preschool” shirts. We can’t go back in time and make our parents dress us better, but with Baby Teith, we can ensure the next generation is a little cooler.

Best Kids’ Resale Shop

Love Child

It is a truth universally acknowledged that children outgrow clothing practically as fast as their parents can buy it, a situation that can lead to a lot of wasted cash over 18 years. But you can save yourself some frustration (and some cash) by buying and selling gently used clothing for babies through teenagers at Love Child. Don’t come in when you’re in a hurry; it takes time to look at all the great pieces on the racks. But with a little patience, you’ll probably find just what you’re looking for, and at a fraction of the retail price. Love Child doesn’t just offer clothing, either; you can also find books, toys, and maternity clothes at low prices.

Best Beauty Store

Citrine Natural Beauty Bar

We don’t know what’s harder — trying to decipher the ingredient list on the food at the grocery store or the beauty products at the drugstore. We’re still in trouble at the supermarket, but we solved one of those problems by shopping at Citrine, an independent natural makeup and skincare store located in Biltmore Fashion Park. Citrine carries merchandise by high-end companies like Jane Iredale, Lotus Wei, The Beauty Chef, May Lindstrom, and Tata Harper. The company also provides services like color matching, skin analysis, and makeup application. The knowledgeable staff at the bright, cheerful store always are willing to help us pick the products that will work best for our skin, and our selfies are the better for it.

Best Spa

Well & Being Spa

We wish that spa days were regular occurrences for us, but alas, they definitely fall in the “treat yo self” category. So when we finally do get to indulge in some luxurious self-care, we make it count by checking into the Well & Being Spa at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. There are a number of treatments inspired by Native American healing, like the Havasupai Falls Rejuvenation body scrub and wrap, as well as Himalayan salt stone massages, deep cleansing facials, and plenty of salon services to choose from. There’s also a menu of treatments and services for men (not that we believe in gendering such things), because guys deserve pampering, too. And when you’re done with your treatment, feel free to while away the day exploring Well & Being’s other amenities, like the rooftop pool, steam room, sauna, and exercise classes.

Best Place to Get EDM Gear

The Flow Shop

Want to get into the electronic dance music scene? The good news is that tons of club nights, festivals, and raves happen in the Valley on the regular, each serving up all the beats and bass you can handle. And for everything else you might need for the EDM experience, head to The Flow Shop in Tempe. This ultra-vibrant boutique tucked away in the quaint Mill Avenue Shops offers more rager-friendly accessories than you can shake a glow staff at (and they’ve got plenty of those, too). Proprietors Nathan Machutta (a.k.a. Nathan Firelight) and “Devil Stix” Dave Hirshman stock many items of interest to any kandi kid or EDM fan, ranging from kaleidoscope goggles and LED gloves to fashion that’s furry, flashy, and flamboyant. The shop’s namesake and focus, however, are the “flow arts,” or the practice of moving and swinging items like hula-hoops, juggling props, or stringed objects in rhythmic fashion, typically in time to music. As such, there are all manner of fans, clubs, sticks, staffs, and poi available for purchase, many of which can be illuminated with LEDs or fire. The shop even offers free lessons for those who’d like to know how to go with the flow. And if you can’t make it down to Mill, the Open Mind Emporium at Scottsdale Fashion Square features a healthy selection of some of the Flow Shop’s best and most popular items, not to mention plenty of PLUR.

Best Costume Shop

Mardi Gras

The love of playing dress-up doesn’t go away when you grow up — not for us, anyway. Mardi Gras in Scottsdale, which has been around since 1974, is where we like to let our imaginations run wild. The store has virtually everything you need to be a hit on Halloween or any other dress-up occasion. Costumes, wigs, hats, accessories, makeup — it’s all there. The store rents costumes as well as selling them, in case you don’t feel like committing to that Jack Sparrow ensemble. The staff is helpful if you have questions; otherwise, feel free to just roam the aisles and imagine all the fun you could have.

Best Market

Phoenix Flea

It’s probably a good thing that there are only a handful of Phoenix Flea events each year; otherwise, we’d be broke. There’s just too much good stuff at each curated outdoor market event — stylish, interesting, beautiful goods from carefully selected vendors both local and national. We get a lot of our gift-shopping done at Phoenix Flea events, because there’s pretty much something for everyone. (And we buy plenty of stuff for ourselves.) Add in food trucks, cool locations (past editions have been held at Heritage Square Park and The Colony), and a great community spirit, and it all makes each Phoenix Flea event a must-do.

Best Boutique

Frances

Stepping into Frances is always a cause for excitement. What new merchandise will we find? Is today the day we treat ourselves to that trinket we’ve had our eye on? Frances, which was founded by Georganne Bryant in 2006, is a well-curated shop filled with delights for everyone. We come for Rifle Paper Co. paper goods, jewelry from local makers, candles by Standard Wax, shirts by Hello Apparel, the sweetest baby gifts in town, and cactus-themed everything (glasses, necklaces, lunch bags, socks — you name it). Every time we stop in the store, there are new sights to behold, and it takes plenty of willpower not to take it all home with us.

Best Pins

Jar of Buttons

How happy are we that enamel pins are a thing again? About as happy as we are that some of our favorites are made right here in Phoenix. Owner/maker Brendan McCaskey loves a lot of the same things we do — like the desert aesthetic and pop culture of the ’80s and ’90s — and his pins reflect that. Our pin board is graced with designs like “I carried a watermelon” Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing, a retro-style Arizona pennant, and a pin signifying our Harry Potter house (it’s Ravenclaw, in case you were wondering). We love to check out Jar of Buttons items at local shops and markets to look for the next great addition to our collection.

Best Mall

Biltmore Fashion Park

There was a time when we enjoyed the hubbub at larger malls like Scottsdale Fashion Square and Arizona Mills. But these days, when we’re looking for a shopping experience that doesn’t want to make us reach for some Xanax, there’s only one place we even consider: Biltmore Fashion Park. We can take care of most essentials at stores including Macy’s, J. Crew, lululemon, and Sephora, while gift-giving can be knocked out in one trip thanks to stops including Papyrus, L’Occitane, and Cornelia Park. Even strolling down the verdant outdoor pathways past teacup poodles and their owners sipping specialty coffee has a kind of calming appeal. It’s true that you might spend a little more, because this mall caters to the high-end shopper, but can you really put a price on maintaining your sanity?

Best Retail Corner

Uptown Plaza

Metro Phoenix is so spread out that sometimes we feel like all we do is drive from one far-flung destination to another. So it’s nice when we can just park the car once and get access to a whole bunch of cool stores. Uptown Plaza, on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, has plenty to do and see. We can find things to decorate our home at Urban Silo Market, Modernique, and West Elm; pick up a chic baby gift at Cricket & Ruby; and fill our closets at Manor, Local Nomad, R&R Surplus, francesca’s, and Muse Apparel. And after our car is filled with shopping bags, it’s time to either shop for dinner at A.J.’s Fine Foods or grab a bite at one of Uptown Plaza’s popular dining options, eateries such as Shake Shack, Lou Malnati’s, Flower Child, or Zookz.

Best Airport Shopping

Bunky Boutique

We’ve all been there. You’re running to catch your flight with one carry-on bag flung over your shoulder, ready to whip out your mobile boarding pass on your way to battle through security when it hits you: You forgot a card (let alone a present) for your BFF’s birthday. Fear not. You don’t have to settle for a “I love Phoenix” T-shirt-clad teddy bear and a Walgreens-quality greeting card. Just head for the airport outpost of local favorite Bunky Boutique, where you can score a gift so good your bestie won’t even know she was forgotten. High-quality and locally minded merchandise, including letterpress cards, succulent-stamped tea towels, and jewelry from local designers, make this a don’t-miss shopping spot for visitors and Valley residents alike. The airport boutique even stocks men’s and women’s tanks and tees with Bunky’s exclusive AZ Love design.

Best Antiques Mall

The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall

We couldn’t live another minute without a pristine penguin ice bucket, and so we headed to The Brass Armadillo Antique Mall. Would they have one? We knew they would — and they did. Two of them, in fact. We also came away with a 1960s brass-and-glass standing ashtray, a plaster cherub lamp, and a set of Scio Pottery Hampton dishware we’d been hunting for ages. Conveniently located just off Interstate 17 and Cactus Road (with another location in Goodyear), and chockablock with gorgeous old stuff, the Armadillo is open till 9 p.m. seven days a week, for those of us who like a late-night hunt for a mint-in-box Oscar the Grouch hand puppet, or a pair of Drexel china cupboards in mint condition. Nicely organized with street signs, the Brass Armadillo’s boulevards of merchant boutiques are all neatly arranged and frequently restocked, so repeat trips are a must.

Best High-End Midcentury Antiques

Modern Manor

We looked high, and we looked low, and we couldn’t find a 1960s sectional sofa with rounded corners that wasn’t either beat to crap or cost a bazillion dollars. And then we stopped by Modern Manor in the Seventh Avenue Melrose shopping district, and … there it was, for a song. Newly restored, too, re-covered in nubby vintage fabric and precisely what we were looking for. This place is jam-packed with midcentury gems — everything from 1950s table lamps to 1970s television sets (fully restored and working fine, of course). The friendly owners are always on hand to talk armchair this and swag lamp that, and our only complaint is that the pristine stock is so gorgeous, it never sticks around. If you see it, buy it — from Modern Manor.

Best Affordable Midcentury Antiques

Jane Mid Century Modern

We wanted a bunch of interior decor from the ’60s, and lately, who doesn’t? Prices on this never-hotter era of furniture reflect its popularity, and after slogging through every local Midcentury Modern shop in search of a bargain, we wandered into Jane — and struck pay dirt. For less than a grand, we drove away with a good-as-new Herculon sofa and matching armchair, a neat metal-and-teak magazine rack, and a gold-foiled cocktail set that screams “Don Draper!” The staff at Jane is friendly and helpful, and the prices on the pristine merchandise are more than fair. Both of these things make Jane a special standout among purveyors of swinging ’60s furnishings.

Best Thrift Store for Cool Dishware

Flo's on 7th

One day last spring, we stopped by Flo’s hoping to find a nice piece of ceramic or maybe a swell saucer. We came out with a bag full of Fiestaware, Harker pottery, and French Saxon side plates. A few weeks later, we stopped by again, certain we’d never have that kind of luck again. Wrong. Our booty that day included service for eight of unused, mint-in-box Boontonware — and all for less than $30. On a later visit, we snagged a rare Steubenville Plaid gravy boat and an Anchor Hocking lunch set for just $5. All the dishware here is clean as a whistle and attractively displayed in a fresh-smelling thrift shop every dish collector should know about.

Best Place to Buy High-End Furniture on the Cheap

Copenhagen Clearance Center

Searching high and low for a round leather sofa meant two things: exhaustion and prices beyond our budget. Then we fell into Copenhagen Clearance, where we found our holy grail: a colossal, circular sofa of delicious gray buckhide, marked so far down from its original price that we asked if they had another, so we could buy two of them. All the gorgeous Danish-inspired, Midcentury-perfect lamps, side tables, and armchairs anyone could ever want can also be found here. Check back often, as the Copenhagen crew restocks this tidy warehouse space daily.

Best Hi-Fi Repair

Fergie's

The moving company that relocated us from our old house to our new one somehow managed to destroy our favorite 1957 Zenith Cobramatic hi-fi, and we despaired of finding anyone who knew how to repair one properly. Every place we called just shrugged or laughed at us, and then we found Fergie’s, and within a week our happiness — and our record player — was completely restored. The friendly staff at Fergie’s treated our fave stereo like the treasured heirloom it is, and charged us a better-than-fair price for its complete restoration. Fergie’s also repairs televisions both old and new, so we’re thinking about buying a Philco Predicta, just so Fergie can fix it.

Best Home Accessories

For the People

The last thing we want is for our home to look like everyone else’s, so we visit For the People in central Phoenix when it’s time to find a new addition (or several) to our decor. FTP’s inventory tends toward the contemporary and Midcentury Modern aesthetic — think simple shapes, clean lines, and a lot of style. You can find items big and small at FTP, from tables and bookshelves to paper lamps and dishware. We’ve stopped in just to browse and left with objects like abstract candleholders, art books for the coffee table, cool prints for our walls, and more. Our home has never looked better.

Best Baking Supplies

ABC Cake Decorating Supplies

We love longstanding businesses that have supplied the Valley “for generations” in any way, shape, or form. ABC Cake Decorating Supplies has been around since 1965, when they first began providing cake decorators, candy-makers, and bakers with their seemingly endless stock of candy and cake decorations, molds, fondant, pans, cookie-cutters, and more. If you’re making something, they have the supplies for everything from candy to cake pops, push pops, cakes, muffins — you name it. They also carry boxes, boards, baking cups, and cellophane bags for when you’re ready to show off your final product. Carried manufacturers include Wilton Industries, CK Products, Deco-Pac, Americolor — the list goes on. And in case none of this means anything to you, ABC Cake Decorating Supplies also offers basic to advanced decorating classes.

Best Pet Supplies

Wag N' Wash

Nothing is too good for our four-legged friends. We want our dogs and cats to have everything they want and need, which is why we shop at our two local Wag N’ Wash stores. There’s a smorgasbord of food to choose from, including dry food, canned food, raw food, grain-free options, and treats. Toys, leashes, bowls, grooming products — you name it, they’ve got it. Wag N’ Wash is also the place to schedule full-service grooming services, or bring your pooch in for some primping at one of the DIY wash stations. And because we really are crazy pet people, we’ve also availed ourselves of the bakery, which pumps out house-made treats and even doggie birthday cakes.

