Best Medical Cannabis Dispensary

Want to get into the electronic dance music scene? The good news is that tons of club nights, festivals, and raves happen in the Valley on the regular, each serving up all the beats and bass you can handle. And for everything else you might need for the EDM experience, head to The Flow Shop in Tempe. This ultra-vibrant boutique tucked away in the quaint Mill Avenue Shops offers more rager-friendly accessories than you can shake a glow staff at (and they’ve got plenty of those, too). Proprietors Nathan Machutta (a.k.a. Nathan Firelight) and “Devil Stix” Dave Hirshman stock many items of interest to any kandi kid or EDM fan, ranging from kaleidoscope goggles and LED gloves to fashion that’s furry, flashy, and flamboyant. The shop’s namesake and focus, however, are the “flow arts,” or the practice of moving and swinging items like hula-hoops, juggling props, or stringed objects in rhythmic fashion, typically in time to music. As such, there are all manner of fans, clubs, sticks, staffs, and poi available for purchase, many of which can be illuminated with LEDs or fire. The shop even offers free lessons for those who’d like to know how to go with the flow. And if you can’t make it down to Mill, the Open Mind Emporium at Scottsdale Fashion Square features a healthy selection of some of the Flow Shop’s best and most popular items, not to mention plenty of PLUR.