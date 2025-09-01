Best Breakfast Burrito
The paths to breakfast burrito nirvana at Phoenix Burrito House are many, but however you choose, you’ll end up in the same place. Machaca provides the fastest, warmest, and most direct route. The strings of beef have a robust animal flavor, the element that unites the many others jammed to dangerous capacity within the hot flour walls of this football-size meal. A toasting brings out nuanced flavors from the tortilla, and heady warmth. Salsa is cool and fresh. Potatoes are warm and give minimal resistance to your eager chomping. And the best thing about this breakfast roll-up might be its sheer size: There’s enough there for breakfast, yes, and part of lunch.