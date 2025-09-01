Best Late-Night Mexican Food
Open until 1 a.m. on most nights (the exception is Sunday, when the truck closes down at midnight), Taqueria Tepehuaje is a longtime neighborhood food truck that’s parked day and night near the corner of Central Avenue and Broadway Road. The selection of tacos, quesadillas, tortas, and combo plates is wide-ranging and uniformly strong. Highlights include street staples like vampiros — your choice of meat piled onto a thick, crisp, comal-toasted tortilla. Don’t miss the tortas, which feature shiny, basted, extra-fluffy rolls stuffed with meats like the house-made birria, which has a thick, earthy succulence that’s impossible to forget once you’ve had it.