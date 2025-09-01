Best Mexican Food Truck
This long-running Mexican food truck has been a landmark on Buckeye Road for a decade. While it’s certainly not the flashiest or trendiest food truck in town, Taqueria La Hacienda is one of the most reliable purveyors of consistently delicious food truck tacos. The meat selection is extensive — try the extra-spicy chicharrón taco, or the incredibly rich cabeza tacos. For a meal that will leave you satiated for hours to come, feast on the cheesy and spicy chile relleno burrito, a flavor bomb if ever there was one. The service at Taqueria La Hacienda is friendly and efficient, and the selection of house-made salsas is impressive. Be sure to bring cash.