Best Mexican Restaurant to Take a Scenester
If you want to impress your taco-loving hipster friends, take a spin out to Arcadia for a taste of chef Richard Hinojosa’s terrific gourmet tacos. Don’t miss the duck taco, which is slicked with a nice, bittersweet mole sauce and paired with salsa verde. Other highlights include a Texas wagyu steak taco paired with soy-pickled mushrooms; a pork belly taco served with house-made kimchi and Sriracha aioli; and a decadent vegetarian tempura avocado taco. All the tacos are served on notably fresh house-made tortillas. The restaurant also has a full bar and a craft cocktail menu.