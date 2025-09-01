Best Mexican Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner
Where do you take out-of-town visitors with a serious Mexican food obsession? You take them to Barrio Café, of course, arguably the most famous Mexican restaurant in metro Phoenix. Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza’s long-running restaurant on Calle 16 has been lauded for its distinctive take on regional Mexican cooking since its debut in 2002, and it remains an important local touchstone for Mexican food and culture. Many of the chef’s dishes have become local classics, including her pomegranate-studded guacamole; creamy chiles en nogada; and banana leaf-wrapped cochinita pibil.