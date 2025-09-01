Best New Mexican Restaurant

By day, it’s an award-winning barbecue joint. Once the sun goes down, however, things really get cooking. Four nights a week, the northwest Phoenix location of Bobby-Q transforms into high-energy nightspot Q-Lounge, boasting two dance floors, cheap drinks, and a mix of Latin Top 40, cumbias, reggaeton, and hip-hop. Chicos and chicas alike flock to the spot, especially on the weekends, to shake their culos or pop bottles in the VIP section. Things get particularly lit on Friday nights, when a live ensemble performs in one room while DJ Nicasio holds it down in another and bartenders pour drink specials. (Ladies also get in free before 11 p.m., which is also a plus.) The biggest night of the weekend happens every Saturday during the Sabados Latinos session, when the joint offers a puro pinche parii with DJs lighting up the sound system, go-go girls shooting confetti cannons, and patrons going hard on the dance floor. It’s muy loco and makes for a helluva night out.