Best Salsa
The salsa bar at Casa Corazon in central Phoenix is a thing of beauty. You’ll find nearly a dozen house-made salsas and fresh taco garnishes, enticingly well-organized and bearing unique flavors that will have you making return trips during your visit. Don’t miss the creamy, blended pineapple salsa, or the bracingly fresh serrano pepper salsa. For extra heat, try the smoky morita salsa. It doesn’t hurt that the restaurant makes its own fresh tortilla chips, which is further incentive to make multiple trips to the salsa bar.