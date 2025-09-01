Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
The Valley is home to a handful of upscale Mexican restaurants, but few are as singular as chef Silvana Salcido Esparza’s Barrio Café Gran Reserva. The small eatery is artful and elegant, with tables draped in white linen and original mural art gracing the flatiron-shaped dining room. This is one of the only Mexican restaurants in the city offering a multicourse menu de degustación (tasting menu), which acts as a showcase for Esparza’s latest experiments in modern Mexican cooking. The menu shifts frequently to accommodate the chef’s interests, but its dynamism is part of what makes Barrio Café Gran Reserva one of the city’s most interesting restaurants.