Best DJ
Most DJs wait forever for their big break. Chris Villa got his at age 13. In 2001, he was spotted doing turntable trickery at a local Guitar Center by a personality from Power 92.3 (now Power 98.3/96.1). It led to an appearance on the hip-hop station, and later, a full-time job after graduating high school. And Villa’s gotten exponentially better since then, developing into a rock-solid selector who can effortlessly spin mixes on the fly, dominate in DJ battles, and rock a crowd. Having just turned 30, he’s only hitting his stride. Good thing, too, since Villa’s constantly in demand. He plays at clubs five nights a week, posts hit-getting performance videos to industry website DJcity.com, holds it down weekdays on LIVE 101.5, and works as an official Arizona Diamondbacks DJ during baseball season. He also occasionally jets off to NYC for sets on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 channel or Serrato’s social media platforms. And somewhere in there, he finds time to dote on his two sons, ages 6 months and 3 years. Basically, it’s “can’t stop, won’t stop” for Villa, who wouldn’t have it any other way.