Readers' Choice
Best Arts Festival
First Friday
Best Blues Venue
rhythmroom.com
1019 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85014
Best Christmas Tradition
phoenixzoo.org
455 N. Galvin Parkway, AZ, 85008
Best Comedian
Brian Kearley
Best Country Bar
dierkswhiskeyrow.com/scottsdale-az
4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, AZ, 85251
Best Dive Bar
yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ, 85282
Best DJ
DJ Madd Rich
Best Drag Show
clubvolt.godaddysites.com
3108 E McDowell Rd, AZ, 85008
Best Film Festival
harkinstheatres.com/theatreDetails.aspx?theatreId=8544
7000 E. Mayo Blvd., AZ, 85054
Best Gay Bar
charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013
Best Home Tour
Willo Historic Home Tour
Best Indie Movie Theater
thefilmbarphx.com
815 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004
Best Jukebox
theswizzleinnphoenix.com
5835 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85016
Best Karaoke
giliginsbar.com
4251 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, AZ, 85251
Best Large Music Venue
phoenixsunsarena.com
201 E. Jefferson St., AZ, 85004
Best Lesbian Bar
stacysatmelrose.com
4343 N. Seventh Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85013
Best Local Band
Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
Best Luxury Movie Theater
harkins.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Morning Radio Show
The Morning Mess
Best Music Festival
Country Thunder
Best Neighborhood
Arcadia
Best Nightclub
clubluxxaz.com
136 E. Washington St., AZ, 85004
Best Politician
John McCain
Best Punk Venue
therebellounge.com
2303 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Rock Venue
therebellounge.com
2303 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Small Music Venue
crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003
Best Sports Bar
zippssportsgrills.com
1515 E. Bethany Home Rd., AZ, 85014
Best Tiki Bar
hulasmoderntiki.com
5114 N. Seventh St., AZ, 85014
Best Trivia Night
crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003
Best Turntablist
DJ Element
Best Vocalist
Roger Clyne
Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006
Best Bakery
barbsbakery.com
2929 N. 24th St., AZ, 85016
Best Barbecue
bobbyqbbq.com/phoenix-bbq-restaurant
8501 N. 27th Ave., AZ, 85051
Best Bartender
sosobaphx.com
214 W. Roosevelt St., AZ, 85003
Best Breakfast
mattsbigbreakfast.com
825 N. First St., AZ, 85004
Best Breakfast Burrito
Filiberto's
Best Brewery
Four Peaks Brewing Company
Best Brunch
thevig.us
4041 N. 40th St., AZ, 85018
Best Burger
rehabburgertherapy.com
7210 E. 2nd St., AZ, 85251
Best Burrito
Best Chef
Steven Maynard
Best Chimichanga
valleluna.com
16048 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85032
Best Chinese Restaurant
chinachilirestaurant.com
302 E. Flower St., AZ, 85012
Best Coffeehouse
Dutch Bros. Coffee
Best Culinary Festival
Scottsdale Culinary Festival
Best Dim Sum
greatwallcuisineaz.com
3446 W. Camelback Rd. #155, AZ, 85017
Best Distillery
O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery
Best Downtown Lunch
phxpublicmarket.com
14 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85004
Best English Pub
cornishpastyco.com
960 W. University Dr., #103, AZ, 85281
Best Farmers Market
foodconnect.org/phxmarket
721 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Food Truck
The Maine Lobster Lady
Best French Restaurant
mercifrenchcafe.com
7620 E. Indian School Road, Suite 103, AZ, 85251
Best Fried Chicken
loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Gluten-Free Bakery
jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
4041 E. Thomas Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
picazzos.com
440 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85284
Best Guacamole
barrioqueen.com
7114 E. Stetson Dr. Suite 105, AZ, 85251
Best Happy Hour
thevig.us
4041 N. 40th St., AZ, 85018
Best Hot Dog
Costco
Best Ice Cream
coldstonecreamery.com
1949 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Irish Pub
Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub
Best Italian Restaurant
lapiazzafamiglia.com
5803 W. Glendale Ave., AZ, 85301
Best Japanese Restaurant
thecleverkoi.com
4236 N. Central Ave. #100, AZ, 85012
Best Late-Night Dining
welcomediner.net
929 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85006
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
pitajungle.com
4340 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Nachos
Filiberto's
Best New Restaurant
thesicilianbutcher.com
15530 N. Tatum Blvd., AZ, 85032
Best Patio Dining
O.H.S.O Brewery & Distillery
Best Pizza
Barro's Pizza
Best Place to Day-Drink
O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery
Best Place to Eat at the Bar
richardsonsnm.com/dicks-hideaway-1
6008 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016
Best Place to Take a Foodie
pokitrition.com
3235 W. Ray Road #3, AZ, 85226
Best Poke
pokitrition.com
3235 W. Ray Road #3, AZ, 85226
Best Ramen
thecleverkoi.com
4236 N. Central Ave. #100, AZ, 85012
Best Restaurant for Kids
oreganos.com
328 N. Gilbert Rd., AZ, 85234
Best Salsa
losdosmolinosphoenix.com
8646 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85042
Best Seafood
angrycrabshack.com
2808 E. Indian School Rd., Suite D110, AZ, 85016
Best Sonoran Hot Dogs
facebook.com/NogalesHotDogsNo2
1945 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Soul Food Restaurant
loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Steakhouse
durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Sushi
rasushi.com
411 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281
Best Tacos
tacoguild.com
546 E. Osborn Rd., AZ, 85012
Best Tamales
Best Thai Restaurant
thaibasil.restaurantwebexpert.com
403 W. University Dr. #101, AZ, 85281
Best Tortillas
Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006
Best Vegan Restaurant
greenvegetarian.com
2240 N. Scottsdale Rd. #113, AZ, 85281
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
thecoronadophx.com
2245 N. 12th St., AZ, 85006
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thanh/384411664999540
1702 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
Best Wings
longwongsphoenix.net
4344 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85031
Best Antiques Mall
Brass Armadillo Antique Mall
Best Art Supply Store
arizonaartsupply.com
4025 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016
Best Bookstore
changinghands.com
6428 S. McClintock Dr., AZ, 85283
Best Boutique
shopfrancesboutique.com
10 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
Best Comic Book Shop
batcavecomic.com
46 W. Main St., AZ, 85201
Best Eyewear
Nationwide Vision
Best Florist
cactusflower.com
10822 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254
Best Head Shop
shopskyhigh.com
1835 E. University Drive, #1, AZ, 85281
Best Kids Clothing
onceuponachild.com
13610 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254
Best Local T-Shirt Printer
acmeprints.com
705 N. Seventh Ave., AZ, 85007
Best Mall
fashionsquare.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Medical Cannabis Dispensary
greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209
Best MMJ Edible
Defi Edibles
Best Plant Nursery
moonvalleynurseries.com
11320 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85037
Best Record Store for CDs
ziarecords.com
1850 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
Best Record Store for Vinyl
revolveraz.com
918 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004
Best Running Store
runnersdenaz.com
6505 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016
Best Skate Shop
cowtownskateboards.com
5024 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85012
Best Spa
Focal Point Salon & Spa
Best Used Bookstore
bookmans.com
8034 N. 19th Ave., AZ, 85021
Best Vintage Clothing Boutique
buffaloexchange.com
227 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281
Best Arcade
cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, Phoenix, AZ, 85004
Best Casino
Talking Stick Resort & Casino
Best Go Karts
k1speed.com/phoenix-location.html
2425 S. 21st St., AZ, 85034
Best Hiking Trail
Camelback Mountain
phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/camelback-mountain
4925 E. McDonald Dr., AZ, 85018
Best Hotel Pool
Hotel Valley Ho
Best Place to See a Spring Training Game
saltriverfields.com
7555 N. Pima Rd., AZ, 85256
Best Pool Party
hotelvalleyho.com
6850 E. Main St., AZ, 85251
Best Pro Athlete
Larry Fitzgerald
Best Rock Gym
azontherocks.com
16447 N. 91st St., AZ, 85260