Best Of Phoenix® 2018 Winners

Readers' Choice

+ View All Categories
Categories
Best...
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Water Park

Big Surf

Share Best Water Park
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Arts Festival

First Friday

Share Best Arts Festival
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Blues Venue

The Rhythm Room

Share Best Blues Venue
Share To

rhythmroom.com
1019 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85014

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Christmas Tradition

ZooLights

Share Best Christmas Tradition
Share To

phoenixzoo.org
455 N. Galvin Parkway, AZ, 85008

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Comedian

Brian Kearley

Share Best Comedian
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Country Bar

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row

Share Best Country Bar
Share To

dierkswhiskeyrow.com/scottsdale-az
4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Dive Bar

Yucca Tap Room

Share Best Dive Bar
Share To

yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., Tempe, AZ, 85282

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best DJ

DJ Madd Rich

Share Best DJ
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Drag Show

Club VOLT

Share Best Drag Show
Share To

clubvolt.godaddysites.com
3108 E McDowell Rd, AZ, 85008

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Film Festival

Phoenix Film Festival

Share Best Film Festival
Share To

harkinstheatres.com/theatreDetails.aspx?theatreId=8544
7000 E. Mayo Blvd., AZ, 85054

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Gay Bar

Charlie's Phoenix

Share Best Gay Bar
Share To

charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Home Tour

Willo Historic Home Tour

Share Best Home Tour
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Indie Movie Theater

FilmBar

Share Best Indie Movie Theater
Share To

thefilmbarphx.com
815 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Jukebox

Swizzle Inn

Share Best Jukebox
Share To

theswizzleinnphoenix.com
5835 N. 16th St., Phoenix, AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Karaoke

Gilligin's

Share Best Karaoke
Share To

giliginsbar.com
4251 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Large Music Venue

Talking Stick Resort Arena

Share Best Large Music Venue
Share To

phoenixsunsarena.com
201 E. Jefferson St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Lesbian Bar

Stacy's @ Melrose

Share Best Lesbian Bar
Share To

stacysatmelrose.com
4343 N. Seventh Ave., Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Local Band

Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers

Share Best Local Band
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Luxury Movie Theater

Harkins Camelview 14 at Fashion Square

Share Best Luxury Movie Theater
Share To

harkins.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Morning Radio Show

The Morning Mess

Share Best Morning Radio Show
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Music Festival

Country Thunder

Share Best Music Festival
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Neighborhood

Arcadia

Share Best Neighborhood
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Nightclub

Club Luxx

Share Best Nightclub
Share To

clubluxxaz.com
136 E. Washington St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Politician

John McCain

Share Best Politician
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Punk Venue

The Rebel Lounge

Share Best Punk Venue
Share To

therebellounge.com
2303 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Rock Venue

The Rebel Lounge

Share Best Rock Venue
Share To

therebellounge.com
2303 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Small Music Venue

Crescent Ballroom

Share Best Small Music Venue
Share To

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Sports Bar

Zipps Sports Grill

Share Best Sports Bar
Share To

zippssportsgrills.com
1515 E. Bethany Home Rd., AZ, 85014

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Tiki Bar

Hula's Modern Tiki

Share Best Tiki Bar
Share To

hulasmoderntiki.com
5114 N. Seventh St., AZ, 85014

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Trivia Night

Crescent Ballroom

Share Best Trivia Night
Share To

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Turntablist

DJ Element

Share Best Turntablist
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Vocalist

Roger Clyne

Share Best Vocalist
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant

Barrio Café

Share Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
Share To

barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bakery

Barb's Bakery

Share Best Bakery
Share To

barbsbakery.com
2929 N. 24th St., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Barbecue

Bobby-Q

Share Best Barbecue
Share To

bobbyqbbq.com/phoenix-bbq-restaurant
8501 N. 27th Ave., AZ, 85051

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bartender

Christian Jenkins

Share Best Bartender
Share To

sosobaphx.com
214 W. Roosevelt St., AZ, 85003

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Breakfast

Matt's Big Breakfast

Share Best Breakfast
Share To

mattsbigbreakfast.com
825 N. First St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Breakfast Burrito

Filiberto's

Share Best Breakfast Burrito
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Brewery

Four Peaks Brewing Company

Share Best Brewery
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Brunch

The Vig

Share Best Brunch
Share To

thevig.us
4041 N. 40th St., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Burger

Rehab Burger Therapy

Share Best Burger
Share To

rehabburgertherapy.com
7210 E. 2nd St., AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Burrito

Carolina's Mexican Food

Share Best Burrito
Share To

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Chef

Steven Maynard

Share Best Chef
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Chimichanga

Valle Luna

Share Best Chimichanga
Share To

valleluna.com
16048 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85032

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Chinese Restaurant

China Chili

Share Best Chinese Restaurant
Share To

chinachilirestaurant.com
302 E. Flower St., AZ, 85012

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Coffeehouse

Dutch Bros. Coffee

Share Best Coffeehouse
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Culinary Festival

Scottsdale Culinary Festival

Share Best Culinary Festival
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Dim Sum

Great Wall Cuisine

Share Best Dim Sum
Share To

greatwallcuisineaz.com
3446 W. Camelback Rd. #155, AZ, 85017

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Distillery

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

Share Best Distillery
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Doughnuts

Bosa Donuts

Share Best Doughnuts
Share To


3722 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Downtown Lunch

Phoenix Public Market Café

Share Best Downtown Lunch
Share To

phxpublicmarket.com
14 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best English Pub

Cornish Pasty Co.

Share Best English Pub
Share To

cornishpastyco.com
960 W. University Dr., #103, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Farmers Market

Phoenix Public Market

Share Best Farmers Market
Share To

foodconnect.org/phxmarket
721 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Food Truck

The Maine Lobster Lady

Share Best Food Truck
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best French Restaurant

Merci French Cafe and Patisserie

Share Best French Restaurant
Share To

mercifrenchcafe.com
7620 E. Indian School Road, Suite 103, AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Fried Chicken

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

Share Best Fried Chicken
Share To

loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Gluten-Free Bakery

Jewel's Bakery & Cafe

Share Best Gluten-Free Bakery
Share To

jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
4041 E. Thomas Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Picazzo's Organic Italian Kitchen

Share Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
Share To

picazzos.com
440 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85284

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Guacamole

Barrio Queen

Share Best Guacamole
Share To

barrioqueen.com
7114 E. Stetson Dr. Suite 105, AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Happy Hour

The Vig

Share Best Happy Hour
Share To

thevig.us
4041 N. 40th St., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Hot Dog

Costco

Share Best Hot Dog
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Ice Cream

Cold Stone Creamery

Share Best Ice Cream
Share To

coldstonecreamery.com
1949 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Indian Restaurant

India Delhi Palace

Share Best Indian Restaurant
Share To


5104 E. McDowell Rd., AZ, 85008

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Irish Pub

Rosie McCaffrey's Irish Pub

Share Best Irish Pub
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Italian Restaurant

La Piazza Al Forno

Share Best Italian Restaurant
Share To

lapiazzafamiglia.com
5803 W. Glendale Ave., AZ, 85301

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Japanese Restaurant

The Clever Koi

Share Best Japanese Restaurant
Share To

thecleverkoi.com
4236 N. Central Ave. #100, AZ, 85012

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Korean Restaurant

Gen Korean BBQ

Share Best Korean Restaurant
Share To


2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy., #1056, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Late-Night Dining

Welcome Diner

Share Best Late-Night Dining
Share To

welcomediner.net
929 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Pita Jungle

Share Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
Share To

pitajungle.com
4340 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Nachos

Filiberto's

Share Best Nachos
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best New Restaurant

The Sicilian Butcher

Share Best New Restaurant
Share To

thesicilianbutcher.com
15530 N. Tatum Blvd., AZ, 85032

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Patio Dining

O.H.S.O Brewery & Distillery

Share Best Patio Dining
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Pizza

Barro's Pizza

Share Best Pizza
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Day-Drink

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

Share Best Place to Day-Drink
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Eat at the Bar

Dick's Hideaway

Share Best Place to Eat at the Bar
Share To

richardsonsnm.com/dicks-hideaway-1
6008 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Place to Take a Foodie

Pokitrition

Share Best Place to Take a Foodie
Share To

pokitrition.com
3235 W. Ray Road #3, AZ, 85226

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Poke

Pokitrition

Share Best Poke
Share To

pokitrition.com
3235 W. Ray Road #3, AZ, 85226

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Ramen

The Clever Koi

Share Best Ramen
Share To

thecleverkoi.com
4236 N. Central Ave. #100, AZ, 85012

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Restaurant for Kids

Oregano's Pizza Bistro

Share Best Restaurant for Kids
Share To

oreganos.com
328 N. Gilbert Rd., AZ, 85234

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Salsa

Los Dos Molinos

Share Best Salsa
Share To

losdosmolinosphoenix.com
8646 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85042

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Seafood

Angry Crab Shack

Share Best Seafood
Share To

angrycrabshack.com
2808 E. Indian School Rd., Suite D110, AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Sonoran Hot Dogs

Nogales Hot Dogs

Share Best Sonoran Hot Dogs
Share To

facebook.com/NogalesHotDogsNo2
1945 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Soul Food Restaurant

Lo Lo's Chicken & Waffles

Share Best Soul Food Restaurant
Share To

loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Steakhouse

Durant's

Share Best Steakhouse
Share To

durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Sushi

Ra Sushi Bar & Restaurant

Share Best Sushi
Share To

rasushi.com
411 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Tacos

Taco Guild

Share Best Tacos
Share To

tacoguild.com
546 E. Osborn Rd., AZ, 85012

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Tamales

Carolina's Mexican Food

Share Best Tamales
Share To

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Thai Restaurant

Thai Basil

Share Best Thai Restaurant
Share To

thaibasil.restaurantwebexpert.com
403 W. University Dr. #101, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Tortillas

Carolina's Mexican Food

Share Best Tortillas
Share To

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant

Barrio Café

Share Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
Share To

barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Vegan Restaurant

Green New American Vegetarian

Share Best Vegan Restaurant
Share To

greenvegetarian.com
2240 N. Scottsdale Rd. #113, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

The Coronado PHX

Share Best Vegetarian Restaurant
Share To

thecoronadophx.com
2245 N. 12th St., AZ, 85006

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Thanh Restaurant

Share Best Vietnamese Restaurant
Share To

facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thanh/384411664999540
1702 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Wings

Long Wong's

Share Best Wings
Share To

longwongsphoenix.net
4344 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85031

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Antiques Mall

Brass Armadillo Antique Mall

Share Best Antiques Mall
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Art Supply Store

Arizona Art Supply

Share Best Art Supply Store
Share To

arizonaartsupply.com
4025 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore

Share Best Bookstore
Share To

changinghands.com
6428 S. McClintock Dr., AZ, 85283

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Boutique

Frances

Share Best Boutique
Share To

shopfrancesboutique.com
10 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Comic Book Shop

Gotham City Comics & Coffee

Share Best Comic Book Shop
Share To

batcavecomic.com
46 W. Main St., AZ, 85201

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Eyewear

Nationwide Vision

Share Best Eyewear
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Florist

Cactus Flower Florists

Share Best Florist
Share To

cactusflower.com
10822 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Head Shop

Sky High Smoke Shop

Share Best Head Shop
Share To

shopskyhigh.com
1835 E. University Drive, #1, AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Kids Clothing

Once Upon a Child

Share Best Kids Clothing
Share To

onceuponachild.com
13610 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Local T-Shirt Printer

Acme Prints

Share Best Local T-Shirt Printer
Share To

acmeprints.com
705 N. Seventh Ave., AZ, 85007

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

Share Best Mall
Share To

fashionsquare.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Medical Cannabis Dispensary

Greenpharms

Share Best Medical Cannabis Dispensary
Share To

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best MMJ Edible

Defi Edibles

Share Best MMJ Edible
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Plant Nursery

Moon Valley Nurseries

Share Best Plant Nursery
Share To

moonvalleynurseries.com
11320 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85037

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Record Store for CDs

Zia Record Exchange

Share Best Record Store for CDs
Share To

ziarecords.com
1850 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Record Store for Vinyl

Revolver Records

Share Best Record Store for Vinyl
Share To

revolveraz.com
918 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Running Store

Runner's Den

Share Best Running Store
Share To

runnersdenaz.com
6505 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Skate Shop

Cowtown Skateboards

Share Best Skate Shop
Share To

cowtownskateboards.com
5024 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85012

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Spa

Focal Point Salon & Spa

Share Best Spa
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Used Bookstore

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Share Best Used Bookstore
Share To

bookmans.com
8034 N. 19th Ave., AZ, 85021

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Vintage Clothing Boutique

Buffalo Exchange

Share Best Vintage Clothing Boutique
Share To

buffaloexchange.com
227 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Arcade

Cobra Arcade Bar

Share Best Arcade
Share To

cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, Phoenix, AZ, 85004

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Casino

Talking Stick Resort & Casino

Share Best Casino
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Go Karts

K1 Speed

Share Best Go Karts
Share To

k1speed.com/phoenix-location.html
2425 S. 21st St., AZ, 85034

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Golf Course

TPC Scottsdale

Share Best Golf Course
Share To


17020 N. Hayden Rd., AZ, 85255

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Hiking Trail

Camelback Mountain

Share Best Hiking Trail
Share To

phoenix.gov/parks/trails/locations/camelback-mountain
4925 E. McDonald Dr., AZ, 85018

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Hotel Pool

Hotel Valley Ho

Share Best Hotel Pool
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Place to See a Spring Training Game

Salt River Fields

Share Best Place to See a Spring Training Game
Share To

saltriverfields.com
7555 N. Pima Rd., AZ, 85256

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Pool Party

Hotel Valley Ho

Share Best Pool Party
Share To

hotelvalleyho.com
6850 E. Main St., AZ, 85251

Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Pro Athlete

Larry Fitzgerald

Share Best Pro Athlete
Share To
Best Of Phoenix® 2018
Readers' Choice

Best Rock Gym

AZ on the Rocks

Share Best Rock Gym
Share To

azontherocks.com
16447 N. 91st St., AZ, 85260

Browse By Section
Previous Years