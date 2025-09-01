Best Arizona White Wine
We’ve changed our standards for judging the state’s best wines this year. The winners have to be available at retail outlets in the Phoenix area. Arizona’s wine industry is still relatively small, and most labels are only available in tasting rooms or from the wine clubs of the vintners. Case in point: The most honored white wine in the state this year was Pillsbury’s 2015 Bonnie Lee malvasia, which was the only Arizona wine to win a Best in Class at the prestigious San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition in January. But we couldn’t find the malvasia at any local outlets. That’s why we selected Pillsbury’s 2015 WildChild White, which we found for around $20 at Total Wine and AJ’s Fine Foods. The WildChild from film director Sam Pillsbury’s vineyard always has been a favorite, and it was awarded two gold medals in San Francisco. The dry varietal is a blend of chenin blanc, riesling, and viognier grapes. It paired perfectly with walleye served hot off the grill.