Best Liquor Store
Sunrise Market is your one-stop, no-thrills-or-frills neighborhood liquor store with a bodega feel. Just leave your bike outside. Not only does Sunrise have a wider variety of adult beverages than your favorite gas station, it has your favorite Mexican candies and cleaning supplies in case your get-together gets a little messy. Oh, and its deli is now open for a late-night, next-morning snack. Back to the liquor. It has a whole shelving unit full of sake and an entire aisle of wine in case you’re feeling fancy. Feeling trashy? There’s a variety of under-$2 tallboys; you’ll find one to fit your night’s vibe. Surprisingly, the market also has a space in its fridge dedicated to ciders. Basically, Sunrise Market has it all, and no one’s going to judge you (even if you pick up some White Claw).