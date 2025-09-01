Best Local Beer

You’re probably used to the most ubiquitous Arnold Palmer, a.k.a. the one at Starbucks. It’s fine; it does the job. It only tastes terrible sometimes (all shade, all tea intended). You could do better though, and that’s where Urban Beans’ Arnold Palmer comes into play. There’s a lot more about Urban Beans that we could gush about, but the Arnold Palmer is a refreshing start. Here’s how you have to order it: 24 ounces, black tea, and don’t mess with the sweetener (the baristas have that under control). When you get it, make sure it’s well-mixed before you take a sip; once that’s confirmed, you’re good to go. That first sip is going to be the perfect balance of lemon and sweetness with the black tea peeking through. Keep in mind, we don’t know any of the ratios the baristas at Urban Beans use; we just know it results in magic — absolute magic. We can taste it now. Are you on your way yet? Freshness is waiting.