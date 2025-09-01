Best Martini
AZ/88
There is nothing more satisfying than a perfectly chilled, filled-to-the-brim martini. Here’s a rule to remember: If the first couple of sips from your martini aren’t taken by craning your neck to the glass and sipping it, hands free, to avoid spillage, it doesn’t belong in the best-of conversation. When your martini is delivered at AZ/88, it is chilled, garnished abundantly, and brimming like an infinity pool. This is one of those places where if you don’t know to order a martini, you will be forever grateful when you find out. You will find yourself back at AZ/88, time and time again, craving what is simply one of the best classic martinis you will ever have.