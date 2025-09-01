Best ESPN Highlight
Greta Rogers
When the abysmal Phoenix Suns cornered City Hall into shelling out $150 million in taxpayer money to spruce up Talking Stick Resort Arena, no one captured the public outrage over the demand as succinctly as Greta Rogers. It was December 12, 2018. The 90-year-old Rogers, cane in tow, approached the public lectern and tore into the City Council, reserving most of her blunt venom for the loathed Suns owner, Robert Sarver. “He’s so tight, he squeaks when he walks, and you have been negotiating with this kind of person,” Rogers said. “Shame on each and every one of you.” For at least two decades, Rogers’ civic activism mostly found its audience in city officials unfortunate enough to be on the other side of her words. But her speech on Sarver brought her a new level of fame, from viral tweets and headlines in national papers to the ESPN highlight reel. Not that she cared. Rogers told Phoenix New Times that she doesn’t use the internet.