Readers' Choice
- Best Chef
- Best Arts Festival
- Best Blues Club
- Best Christmas Tradition
- Best Comedian
- Best Country Bar
- Best Dive Bar
- Best DJ
- Best Drag Show
- Best Event Venue
- Best Film Festival
- Best Gay Bar
- Best Indie Movie Theater
- Best Jukebox
- Best Karaoke
- Best Large Music Venue
- Best Lesbian Bar
- Best Local Band
- Best Luxury Movie Theater
- Best Morning Radio Show
- Best Music Festival
- Best Nightclub
- Best Politician
- Best Punk Club
- Best Rock Club
- Best Small Music Venue
- Best Sports Bar
- Best Tiki Bar
- Best Trivia Night
- Best Turntablist
- Best Vocalist
- Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
- Best Bakery
- Best Barbecue
- Best Bartender
- Best Breakfast
- Best Breakfast Burrito
- Best Brewery
- Best Brunch
- Best Burger
- Best Burrito
- Best Chimichanga
- Best Chinese Restaurant
- Best Coffeehouse
- Best Culinary Festival
- Best Dim Sum
- Best Distillery
- Best Doughnuts
- Best Downtown Lunch
- Best English Pub
- Best Farmers Market
- Best Food Truck
- Best French Restaurant
- Best Fried Chicken
- Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
- Best Guacamole
- Best Happy Hour
- Best Hot Dog
- Best Ice Cream
- Best Indian Restaurant
- Best Irish Pub
- Best Italian Restaurant
- Best Japanese Restaurant
- Best Korean Restaurant
- Best Late-Night Dining
- Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
- Best Nachos
- Best New Restaurant
- Best Patio Dining
- Best Pizza
- Best Place to Day Drink
- Best Place to Eat at the Bar
- Best Place to Take a Foodie
- Best Poke
- Best Ramen
- Best Restaurant for Kids
- Best Salsa
- Best Seafood
- Best Sonoran Hot Dogs
- Best Soul Food Restaurant
- Best Steakhouse
- Best Sushi
- Best Tacos
- Best Tamales
- Best Thai Restaurant
- Best Tortillas
- Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
- Best Vegan Restaurant
- Best Vegetarian Restaurant
- Best Vietnamese Restaurant
- Best Wings
- Best Antiques Mall
- Best Art Supply Store
- Best Auto Aftermarket
- Best Auto Repair
- Best Bookstore
- Best Boutique
- Best Cannabis Dispensary
- Best Car Wash
- Best Comic Book Shop
- Best Concentrates Brand
- Best Dispensary for Edibles
- Best Dispensary for Flower
- Best Edibles Brand
- Best Eyewear
- Best Florist
- Best Furniture Store
- Best Head Shop
- Best Kids’ Clothing
- Best Local T-Shirts
- Best Mall
- Best Motorcycle Shop
- Best Moving Service
- Best Pet Service
- Best Plant Nursery
- Best Place to Buy CBD
- Best Record Store for CDs
- Best Record Store for Vinyl
- Best Running Store
- Best Salon
- Best Skate Shop
- Best Spa
- Best Used Bookstore
- Best Vape Shop
- Best Vintage Clothing Boutique
- Best Arcade
- Best Casino
- Best Go-Karts
- Best Golf Course
- Best Health Club
- Best Hiking Trail
- Best Indoor Fun Center
- Best Place to See a Spring Training Game
- Best Pool Party
- Best Professional Athlete
- Best Rock Gym
- Best Staycation Spot
- Best Water Park
- Best Gluten-Free Bakery
Best Arts Festival
First Fridays
Best Blues Club
rhythmroom.com
1019 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85014
Best Christmas Tradition
phoenixzoo.org
455 N. Galvin Parkway, AZ, 85008
Best Comedian
Anwar Newton
Best Country Bar
buffalochipsaloon.com
6823 E. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85331
Best Dive Bar
yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., AZ, 85282
Best DJ
DJ Madd Rich
Best Drag Show
charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013
Best Event Venue
thevanburenphx.com
401 W. Van Buren St., AZ, 85003
Best Film Festival
Phoenix Film Festival
Best Gay Bar
charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013
Best Indie Movie Theater
thefilmbarphx.com
815 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004
Best Jukebox
thedirtydrummer.com
2303 N. 44th St., AZ, 85008
Best Karaoke
roosterscountrybar.net
3731 E. Main St., AZ, 85205
Best Large Music Venue
thevanburenphx.com
401 W. Van Buren St., AZ, 85003
Best Lesbian Bar
stacysatmelrose.com
4343 N. Seventh Ave., AZ, 85013
Best Local Band
Jim Bachmann and The Day Drinkers
Best Luxury Movie Theater
harkins.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Morning Radio Show
Holmberg's Morning Sickness
Best Music Festival
Country Thunder
Best Nightclub
clubluxxaz.com
136 E. Washington St., AZ, 85004
Best Politician
Kyrsten Sinema
Best Punk Club
therebellounge.com
2303 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Rock Club
crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003
Best Small Music Venue
crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003
Best Sports Bar
zippssportsgrills.com/locations/arcadia
3647 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Tiki Bar
hulasmoderntiki.com
5114 N. Seventh St., AZ, 85014
Best Trivia Night
daveandbusters.com/?utm_source=DB&utm_medium=Text&utm_term=DB&utm_content=WebsiteLink&utm_campaign=DB_DB_Text_WebsiteLink
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, AZ, 85281
Best Turntablist
DJ Element
Best Vocalist
Holly Pyle and Alice Tatum (tie)
Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant
Best Barbecue
littlemissbbq.com
4301 E. University Dr., AZ, 85034
Best Bartender
littleritualsbar.com
132 S. Central Ave., 4th Floor, AZ, 85004
Best Breakfast
mattsbigbreakfast.com
825 N. First St., AZ, 85004
Best Breakfast Burrito
Best Brewery
fourpeaks.com
1340 E. Eighth St., #104, AZ, 85281
Best Brunch
snoozeeatery.com/restaurant/arizona/town-country
2045 E Camelback Rd. #A17, AZ, 85016
Best Burger
rehabburgertherapy.com
7210 E. 2nd St., AZ, 85251
Best Burrito
Best Chimichanga
Best Chinese Restaurant
chinachilirestaurant.com
302 E. Flower St., AZ, 85012
Best Coffeehouse
cartelcoffeelab.com/pages/ash-avenue
810 S. Ash Ave., AZ, 85281
Best Culinary Festival
Arizona Taco Festival
Best Dim Sum
greatwallcuisineaz.com
3446 W. Camelback Rd. #155, AZ, 85017
Best Distillery
O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery
Best Downtown Lunch
phxpublicmarket.com
14 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85004
Best English Pub
cornishpastyco.com
960 W. University Dr., #103, AZ, 85281
Best Farmers Market
foodconnect.org/phxmarket
721 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Food Truck
The Maine Lobster Lady
Best French Restaurant
vincentsoncamelback.com
3930 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Fried Chicken
loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Gluten-Free Restaurant
picazzos.com
440 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85284
Best Guacamole
barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006
Best Happy Hour
The Vig
Best Hot Dog
tedshotdogs.com/locations/az
1755 E. Broadway Rd., AZ, 85282
Best Ice Cream
sweetrepublic.com
6045 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016
Best Indian Restaurant
indiandelhipalace.com
5104 E. McDowell Rd., AZ, 85008
Best Irish Pub
seamusmccaffreys.com
18 W. Monroe St., AZ, 85003
Best Italian Restaurant
venezias.com
27 E. Southern Ave., AZ, 85282-5129
Best Japanese Restaurant
kabukirestaurants.com
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, AZ, 85281
Best Korean Restaurant
drunkentigeraz.com
1954 S. Dobson Rd., #5, AZ, 85202
Best Late-Night Dining
welcomediner.net
929 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85006
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant
pitajungle.com
4340 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Nachos
diegopops.com
4338 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85251
Best New Restaurant
voodoodaddy.com
1325 W. Elliot Rd., #106, AZ, 85284
Best Patio Dining
oliveandivyrestaurant.com/locations/scottsdale-az
7135 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Place to Day Drink
roosterscountrybar.net
3731 E. Main St., AZ, 85205
Best Place to Take a Foodie
handcutchophouse.com
7135 E. Camelback Road, #154, AZ, 85251
Best Poke
pokitrition.com
3235 W. Ray Road #3, AZ, 85226
Best Ramen
thecleverkoi.com
4236 N. Central Ave. #100, AZ, 85012
facebook.com/shadyparktempe
26 E. University Dr., AZ, 85281
Best Restaurant for Kids
peterpiperpizza.com
3403 N. 7th Ave., AZ, 85013-3635
Best Salsa
Best Seafood
angrycrabshack.com
2808 E. Indian School Rd., Suite D110, AZ, 85016
Best Sonoran Hot Dogs
facebook.com/NogalesHotDogsNo2
1945 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Soul Food Restaurant
loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Steakhouse
durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004
Best Sushi
harumisushiaz.com
114 W. Adams St., Suite C101, AZ, 85003
Best Tacos
tacostijuanaaz.com
4925 W. Bell Rd., AZ, 85301
Best Tamales
Best Thai Restaurant
thaibasilaz.com
114 W. Adams St. #104, AZ, 85003
Best Tortillas
Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant
barrioqueen.com
7114 E. Stetson Dr. Suite 105, AZ, 85251
Best Vegan Restaurant
greenvegetarian.com
2240 N. Scottsdale Rd. #113, AZ, 85281
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
pitajungle.com
4340 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018
Best Vietnamese Restaurant
facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thanh/384411664999540
1702 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015
Best Wings
Shopping & Services
atlwings.com
70 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85225
Best Antiques Mall
brassarmadillo.com
12419 N. 28th Dr., AZ, 85029
Best Auto Aftermarket
ramjetsspeedshop.com
13051 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85022
Best Auto Repair
sunautoservice.com
202 W. Van Buren St., AZ, 85003
Best Bookstore
changinghands.com
300 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85013
Best Boutique
poorlittlerichgirlsale.com
1576 E. Bethany Home Rd., AZ, 85014
Best Cannabis Dispensary
Best Car Wash
cobblestone.com
3739 E. Bell Rd., AZ, 85032
Best Comic Book Shop
samuraicomics.com
1602 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016
Best Concentrates Brand
Best Dispensary for Edibles
Best Dispensary for Flower
Best Edibles Brand
Best Eyewear
lenscrafters.com
1831 E. Camelback Rd., Suite B2, AZ
Best Florist
cactusflower.com
10822 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254
Best Furniture Store
afw.com
5801 N. 99th Ave., AZ, 85305
Best Head Shop
shopskyhigh.com
1835 E. University Drive, #1, AZ, 85281
Best Kids’ Clothing
Target
Best Local T-Shirts
State Forty Eight
Best Mall
fashionsquare.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251
Best Motorcycle Shop
ramjetracing.com
12001 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85020
Best Moving Service
camelbackmoving.com
2330 N. 31st Ave., AZ, 85009
Best Pet Service
barkifyouredirty.pet
4230 N. Seventh Ave., AZ, 85013
Best Plant Nursery
moonvalleynurseries.com
11320 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85037
Best Place to Buy CBD
Best Record Store for CDs
ziarecords.com
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282
Best Record Store for Vinyl
ziarecords.com
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282
Best Running Store
runnersdenaz.com
6505 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016
Best Salon
focalpointsalonspa.com
7025 E. Mayo Blvd., AZ, 85054
Best Skate Shop
cowtownskateboards.com
5024 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85012
Best Spa
focalpointsalonspa.com
7025 E. Mayo Blvd., AZ, 85054
Best Used Bookstore
bookmans.com
1056 S. Country Club Dr., AZ, 85210
Best Vape Shop
Best Vintage Clothing Boutique
buffaloexchange.com
227 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281
Best Arcade
cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, AZ, 85004
Best Casino
Talking Stick Resort
Best Go-Karts
octaneraceway.com
9119 E. Talking Stick Way., AZ, 85250
Best Hiking Trail
phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/index.html
5700 N. Echo Canyon Dr., AZ, 85253
Best Indoor Fun Center
mainevent.com/locations/tempe-az
8545 S. Emerald Dr., AZ, 85284
Best Pool Party
Release at Talking Stick Resort
Best Professional Athlete
Larry Fitzgerald
Best Rock Gym
azontherocks.com
16447 N. 91st St., AZ, 85260
Best Water Park
sixflags.com/phoenix
4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., AZ, 85310
Best Gluten-Free Bakery
jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
4041 E. Thomas Rd., AZ, 85018