Best Of Phoenix® 2019 Winners

Readers' Choice

Best Of Phoenix® 2019
Readers' Choice

Best Chef

Samantha Roberts

Best Arts Festival

First Fridays

Best Blues Club

The Rhythm Room

rhythmroom.com
1019 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85014

Best Christmas Tradition

ZooLights

phoenixzoo.org
455 N. Galvin Parkway, AZ, 85008

Best Comedian

Anwar Newton

Best Country Bar

Buffalo Chip Saloon

buffalochipsaloon.com
6823 E. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85331

Best Dive Bar

Yucca Tap Room

yuccatap.com
29 W. Southern Ave., AZ, 85282

Best DJ

DJ Madd Rich

Best Drag Show

Charlie's

charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Best Event Venue

The Van Buren

thevanburenphx.com
401 W. Van Buren St., AZ, 85003

Best Film Festival

Phoenix Film Festival

Best Gay Bar

Charlie's

charliesphoenix.com
727 W. Camelback Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85013

Best Indie Movie Theater

FilmBar

thefilmbarphx.com
815 N. 2nd St., AZ, 85004

Best Jukebox

The Dirty Drummer

thedirtydrummer.com
2303 N. 44th St., AZ, 85008

Best Karaoke

Roosters Country

roosterscountrybar.net
3731 E. Main St., AZ, 85205

Best Large Music Venue

The Van Buren

thevanburenphx.com
401 W. Van Buren St., AZ, 85003

Best Lesbian Bar

Stacy's @ Melrose

stacysatmelrose.com
4343 N. Seventh Ave., AZ, 85013

Best Local Band

Jim Bachmann and The Day Drinkers

Best Luxury Movie Theater

Harkins Camelview at Fashion Square 14

harkins.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Morning Radio Show

Holmberg's Morning Sickness

Best Music Festival

Country Thunder

Best Nightclub

Club Luxx

clubluxxaz.com
136 E. Washington St., AZ, 85004

Best Politician

Kyrsten Sinema

Best Punk Club

The Rebel Lounge

therebellounge.com
2303 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Rock Club

Crescent Ballroom

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Small Music Venue

Crescent Ballroom

crescentphx.com
308 N. Second Ave., AZ, 85003

Best Sports Bar

Zipps Sports Grill

zippssportsgrills.com/locations/arcadia
3647 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Tiki Bar

Hula's Modern Tiki

hulasmoderntiki.com
5114 N. Seventh St., AZ, 85014

Best Trivia Night

Dave & Buster's

daveandbusters.com/?utm_source=DB&utm_medium=Text&utm_term=DB&utm_content=WebsiteLink&utm_campaign=DB_DB_Text_WebsiteLink
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, AZ, 85281

Best Turntablist

DJ Element

Best Vocalist

Holly Pyle and Alice Tatum (tie)

Best Authentic Arizona Restaurant

Valle Luna

valleluna.com
16048 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85032

Best Bakery

La Purisima

4533 W. Glendale Ave., AZ, 85301

Best Barbecue

Little Miss BBQ

littlemissbbq.com
4301 E. University Dr., AZ, 85034

Best Bartender

Chanel Godwin-McMaken

littleritualsbar.com
132 S. Central Ave., 4th Floor, AZ, 85004

Best Breakfast

Matt's Big Breakfast

mattsbigbreakfast.com
825 N. First St., AZ, 85004

Best Breakfast Burrito

Carolina's Mexican Food

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Brewery

Four Peaks Brewing Co.

fourpeaks.com
1340 E. Eighth St., #104, AZ, 85281

Best Brunch

Snooze: an AM Eatery

snoozeeatery.com/restaurant/arizona/town-country
2045 E Camelback Rd. #A17, AZ, 85016

Best Burger

Rehab Burger Therapy

rehabburgertherapy.com
7210 E. 2nd St., AZ, 85251

Best Burrito

Carolina's Mexican Food

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Chimichanga

Valle Luna

valleluna.com
16048 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85032

Best Chinese Restaurant

China Chili

chinachilirestaurant.com
302 E. Flower St., AZ, 85012

Best Coffeehouse

Cartel Coffee Lab

cartelcoffeelab.com/pages/ash-avenue
810 S. Ash Ave., AZ, 85281

Best Culinary Festival

Arizona Taco Festival

Best Dim Sum

Great Wall Cuisine

greatwallcuisineaz.com
3446 W. Camelback Rd. #155, AZ, 85017

Best Distillery

O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery

Best Doughnuts

BoSa Donuts

3722 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Downtown Lunch

Phoenix Public Market Cafe

phxpublicmarket.com
14 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85004

Best English Pub

Cornish Pasty Co.

cornishpastyco.com
960 W. University Dr., #103, AZ, 85281

Best Farmers Market

Phoenix Public Market

foodconnect.org/phxmarket
721 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Food Truck

The Maine Lobster Lady

Best French Restaurant

Vincent on Camelback

vincentsoncamelback.com
3930 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Fried Chicken

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Gluten-Free Restaurant

Picazzo's Organic Italian Kitchen

picazzos.com
440 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85284

Best Guacamole

Barrio Café

barriocafe.com
2814 N. 16th St. #1205, AZ, 85006

Best Happy Hour

The Vig

Best Hot Dog

Ted's Hot Dogs

tedshotdogs.com/locations/az
1755 E. Broadway Rd., AZ, 85282

Best Ice Cream

Sweet Republic

sweetrepublic.com
6045 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016

Best Indian Restaurant

India Delhi Palace

indiandelhipalace.com
5104 E. McDowell Rd., AZ, 85008

Best Irish Pub

Seamus McCaffrey's Irish Pub & Restaurant

seamusmccaffreys.com
18 W. Monroe St., AZ, 85003

Best Italian Restaurant

Venezia's New York Style Pizzeria

venezias.com
27 E. Southern Ave., AZ, 85282-5129

Best Japanese Restaurant

Kabuki Japanese Restaurant

kabukirestaurants.com
2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, AZ, 85281

Best Korean Restaurant

Drunken Tiger

drunkentigeraz.com
1954 S. Dobson Rd., #5, AZ, 85202

Best Late-Night Dining

Welcome Diner

welcomediner.net
929 E. Pierce St., AZ, 85006

Best Middle Eastern Restaurant

Pita Jungle

pitajungle.com
4340 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Nachos

Diego Pops

diegopops.com
4338 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85251

Best New Restaurant

Voodoo Daddy's Steam Kitchen

voodoodaddy.com
1325 W. Elliot Rd., #106, AZ, 85284

Best Patio Dining

Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace

oliveandivyrestaurant.com/locations/scottsdale-az
7135 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Pizza

Grimaldi's Pizzeria

4000 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Place to Day Drink

Roosters Country

roosterscountrybar.net
3731 E. Main St., AZ, 85205

Best Place to Eat at the Bar

AZ/88

7353 E Scottsdale Mall, AZ, 85251

Best Place to Take a Foodie

Hand Cut Burgers & Chophouse

handcutchophouse.com
7135 E. Camelback Road, #154, AZ, 85251

Best Poke

Pokitrition

pokitrition.com
3235 W. Ray Road #3, AZ, 85226

Best Ramen

Clever Koi and Shady Park (tie)

thecleverkoi.com
4236 N. Central Ave. #100, AZ, 85012

facebook.com/shadyparktempe
26 E. University Dr., AZ, 85281

Best Restaurant for Kids

Peter Piper Pizza

peterpiperpizza.com
3403 N. 7th Ave., AZ, 85013-3635

Best Salsa

Valle Luna

valleluna.com
16048 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85032

Best Seafood

Angry Crab Shack

angrycrabshack.com
2808 E. Indian School Rd., Suite D110, AZ, 85016

Best Sonoran Hot Dogs

Nogales Hot Dogs

facebook.com/NogalesHotDogsNo2
1945 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Soul Food Restaurant

Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles

loloschickenandwaffles.com
1220 S. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Steakhouse

Durant's

durantsaz.com
2611 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85004

Best Sushi

Harumi Sushi

harumisushiaz.com
114 W. Adams St., Suite C101, AZ, 85003

Best Tacos

Tacos Tijuana

tacostijuanaaz.com
4925 W. Bell Rd., AZ, 85301

Best Tamales

Carolina's Mexican Food

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Thai Restaurant

Thai Basil

thaibasilaz.com
114 W. Adams St. #104, AZ, 85003

Best Tortillas

Carolina's Mexican Food

carolinasmex.com
1202 E. Mohave St., AZ, 85034

Best Upscale Mexican Restaurant

Barrio Queen

barrioqueen.com
7114 E. Stetson Dr. Suite 105, AZ, 85251

Best Vegan Restaurant

Green New American Vegetarian

greenvegetarian.com
2240 N. Scottsdale Rd. #113, AZ, 85281

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Pita Jungle

pitajungle.com
4340 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85018

Best Vietnamese Restaurant

Pho Thanh

facebook.com/pages/Pho-Thanh/384411664999540
1702 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85015

Best Wings

ATL Wings

atlwings.com
70 W. Warner Rd., AZ, 85225

Best Antiques Mall

Brass Armadillo

brassarmadillo.com
12419 N. 28th Dr., AZ, 85029

Best Art Supply Store

Michaels

55 S McClintock, Suite 125, AZ, 85251

Best Auto Aftermarket

Ramjet's Speed Shop

ramjetsspeedshop.com
13051 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85022

Best Auto Repair

Sun Devil Auto

sunautoservice.com
202 W. Van Buren St., AZ, 85003

Best Bookstore

Changing Hands Bookstore

changinghands.com
300 W. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85013

Best Boutique

Poor Little Rich Girl

poorlittlerichgirlsale.com
1576 E. Bethany Home Rd., AZ, 85014

Best Cannabis Dispensary

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Car Wash

Cobblestone Auto Spa

cobblestone.com
3739 E. Bell Rd., AZ, 85032

Best Comic Book Shop

Samurai Comics

samuraicomics.com
1602 E. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85016

Best Concentrates Brand

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Dispensary for Edibles

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Dispensary for Flower

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Edibles Brand

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Eyewear

LensCrafters

lenscrafters.com
1831 E. Camelback Rd., Suite B2, AZ

Best Florist

Cactus Flower Florists

cactusflower.com
10822 N. Scottsdale Rd., AZ, 85254

Best Furniture Store

American Furniture Warehouse

afw.com
5801 N. 99th Ave., AZ, 85305

Best Head Shop

Sky High Smoke Shop

shopskyhigh.com
1835 E. University Drive, #1, AZ, 85281

Best Kids’ Clothing

Target

Best Local T-Shirts

State Forty Eight

Best Mall

Scottsdale Fashion Square

fashionsquare.com
7014 E. Camelback Rd., AZ, 85251

Best Motorcycle Shop

Ramjet Racing Performance Cycles

ramjetracing.com
12001 N. Cave Creek Rd., AZ, 85020

Best Moving Service

Camelback Moving

camelbackmoving.com
2330 N. 31st Ave., AZ, 85009

Best Pet Service

Wag N' Wash

barkifyouredirty.pet
4230 N. Seventh Ave., AZ, 85013

Best Plant Nursery

Moon Valley Nurseries

moonvalleynurseries.com
11320 W. Indian School Rd., AZ, 85037

Best Place to Buy CBD

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Record Store for CDs

Zia Record Exchange

ziarecords.com
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282

Best Record Store for Vinyl

Zia Record Exchange

ziarecords.com
3201 S. Mill Ave., AZ, 85282

Best Running Store

Runner's Den

runnersdenaz.com
6505 N. 16th St., AZ, 85016

Best Salon

Focal Point Salon & Spa

focalpointsalonspa.com
7025 E. Mayo Blvd., AZ, 85054

Best Skate Shop

Cowtown Skateboards

cowtownskateboards.com
5024 N. Central Ave., AZ, 85012

Best Spa

Focal Point Salon & Spa

focalpointsalonspa.com
7025 E. Mayo Blvd., AZ, 85054

Best Used Bookstore

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

bookmans.com
1056 S. Country Club Dr., AZ, 85210

Best Vape Shop

GreenPharms

greenpharms.com/mesa.html
7235 E. Hampton Ave., AZ, 85209

Best Vintage Clothing Boutique

Buffalo Exchange

buffaloexchange.com
227 W. University Dr., AZ, 85281

Best Arcade

Cobra Arcade Bar

cobraarcadebar.com
801 N. 2nd St., #100, AZ, 85004

Best Casino

Talking Stick Resort

Best Go-Karts

Octane Raceway

octaneraceway.com
9119 E. Talking Stick Way., AZ, 85250

Best Golf Course

Arizona Biltmore

2400 E Missouri Ave, AZ, 85016

Best Health Club

EoS Fitness

8440 W. Thunderbird Rd., AZ, 85381

Best Hiking Trail

Camelback Mountain

phoenix.gov/recreation/rec/parks/preserves/locations/camelback/index.html
5700 N. Echo Canyon Dr., AZ, 85253

Best Indoor Fun Center

Main Event

mainevent.com/locations/tempe-az
8545 S. Emerald Dr., AZ, 85284

Best Place to See a Spring Training Game

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

7555 N. Pima Rd., AZ, 85258

Best Pool Party

Release at Talking Stick Resort

Best Professional Athlete

Larry Fitzgerald

Best Rock Gym

AZ on the Rocks

azontherocks.com
16447 N. 91st St., AZ, 85260

Best Staycation Spot

Arizona Biltmore Resort & Spa

2400 E Missouri Ave, AZ, 85016

Best Water Park

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Phoenix

sixflags.com/phoenix
4243 W. Pinnacle Peak Rd., AZ, 85310

Best Gluten-Free Bakery

Jewel's Bakery & Cafe

jewelsbakeryandcafe.com
4041 E. Thomas Rd., AZ, 85018

