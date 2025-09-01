Best Chimichanga
The chimichanga is one of the only zones of the Rito’s menu where prices sail north of $10. But even though you can get happily full for half of that here, you will be elated to gnash into its burro deep-fried to a saucy crisp. Saucy, yes, because the right move is to go enchilada-style, meaning a chimichanga smothered in chile sauce and blanketed with melted cheese. Rito’s, of course, is for old-school eating. Its category of “yellow-cheese” Mexican has been disparaged by other chefs. But conceptual, high-minded cooking feels overly dainty when you’re two bites away from finishing a green chile enchilada, full, and wishing you had a thousand more.